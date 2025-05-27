Witnesses describe ‘terror’ amid Liverpool parade ramming horror

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens were injured on Monday after a car ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans celebrating the club’s recent Premier League title.

With most people enjoying a spring break holiday, up to 1 million Liverpool fans had lined the streets to celebrate the team as they moved through the city centre with the Premier League trophy on an open-top bus.

The parade began at Allerton Maze south of the city before embarking on a 10-mile route over three-and-a-half hours ending with a finale on the Strand in the city centre.

Chaos erupted on Water Street, about a mile before the parade’s endpoint.

The bus had only recently passed the attendees when a vehicle rammed into the crowds, witnesses reported.

Footage of the incident, which was circulating online on Monday, appeared to show the car speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street, passing a Hooters restaurant at one point, with people knocked to the floor off the windshield, falling to the ground and darting out of the way to avoid harm.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area was arrested, Merseyside Police confirmed.

One onlooker, Matthew O’Carroll, 28, from Runcorn, saw the car approaching the top of Water Street.

He said the vehicle went past a parked police van at a “decent” speed and that the driver was beeping as he went through the crowd.

Meanwhile, witness Mike Maddra told the PA news agency the “car turned left, mounted pavement, come towards us and runs towards the buildings”.

He said: “we got out the way and it was speeding up”.

Mr Maddra said he thought he saw two people being hit and added, “it looked deliberate”.

Social media video also showed angry fans converging on the vehicle as it came to a stop, smashing windows before police intervened.

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihul, said you could “hear the bumps” as the driver rammed spectators.

He described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows, causing the driver to stall for about 10 seconds, before putting his foot down again and hitting more people.

Witnesses told The Guardian the whole ordeal lasted 20-30 seconds, and the first victim was thrown “about 20 feet” in the air.

Dan Ogunshakin, an off-duty BBC reporter attending the parade, told the public broadcaster he saw people hitting the car before it reversed and then “it suddenly accelerated forwards”, straight towards the surrounding crowd.

“What had once been an atmosphere of celebration and joy and happiness suddenly turned into fear and terror and disbelief,” he said.

Police said the car eventually stopped at the scene and the man was detained.

BBC reporter Matt Cole described how police officers exited a “squad” of armed police vehicles with rifles and medical packs and began running to the scene.

Daniel Jones, 28, told The Sun newspaper that police restrained people who were “smashing” the car.

“They were ripping the register plate off,” he said. “The back window was broken when the (driver) was still in it.”

Twenty-seven people were taken to hospital, and a further 20 were treated at the scene.

Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people who were trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.

At a press conference, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the “horrific incident” was not being treated as terrorism.

Liverpool Echo reporter Paddy Edrich said local Italian restaurant Riva was used as a makeshift triage centre.

“People inside Riva are being treated by paramedics. Some have bandages around their heads and limbs,” he said in a post on X.

“Staff in the restaurant appear to be providing fluids to those being treated and the emergency services.”

Other casualties were spotted being taken away by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

A heavy emergency services presence remained in place for hours afterwards, with police cars, fire engines and ambulances remaining on the street.

A large blue tent was erected on Water Street, with two fire engines parked in front.

Liverpool FC said in a statement that the club was in “direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident,” a post on X read.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

Well-wishes flowed from other Premier League clubs, including Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.”

He later added: “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.

“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.

“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.

“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.

“Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool.”