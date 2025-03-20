Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Listeria outbreak has been linked to three deaths in NHS hospitals and care homes.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Food Standards Agency (FSA) are investigating five cases linked to the same strain of a listeria infection found in mousses served in hospital and care settings.

All five people suffered listeriosis between May and December last year, with the UKHSA and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) working to identify the cause.

What is Listeria?

Listeria is a bacteria which can cause the infection listeriosis, according to the NHS. It is rare and in most cases can go away on its own, however, some can become seriously ill with the infection.

Listeria can contaminate many foods, but most infections are caused by eating chilled, ready-to-eat foods, according to the NHS. This includes:

Unpasteurised milk and dairy products made from such milk

Cold, cooked cuts of sliced and cured meats

Smoked and cured fish, including sushi

Cheeses such as camembert and brie

Pre-prepared sandwiches and salads, such as those found in supermarkets

These foods do not all contain Listeria, but are at a higher risk due to how they are produced.

The FSA detected the bacteria last month during routine testing of chocolate and vanilla and strawberry and vanilla flavoured mousse ( Cool Delight Desserts )

Symptoms of listeriosis

Listeriosis has no symptoms for most people, according to the NHS. In some cases, people may experience minor symptoms for a few days, such as:

A high temperature

Aches and pains

Chills

Feeling or being sick

Diarrhoea

Pregnant people may experience stomach aches or notice their baby moving less than usual

Babies with the infection may have a smaller appetite or become irritable

Most people can treat listeriosis at home by resting and drinking plenty of fluids, NHS guidance says. Some may need antibiotics if they are in one of the below higher-risk categories.

Who is most at risk?

Some people have a higher risk of serious problems, particularly those who have a condition that weakens their immune system, according to the NHS. This includes:

Anyone pregnant

Newborn babies

People with cancer, diabetes, liver disease or kidney disease

Those receiving treatment which weakens their immune system, such as chemotherapy or steroid tablets

The risk of contracting listeriosis also increases with age.

How to avoid contracting listeriosis

The NHS advises people to: