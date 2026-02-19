Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and is in police custody – the first senior royal in modern times to be arrested.

Allegations have been made against the King’s brother after the release of millions of pages of files on convicted child sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Police launched an investigation amid claims the former prince shared sensitive information with the late paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who last year was forced to give up his prince and Duke of York titles, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The arrest does not immediately affect the current line of succession to the British throne, which for hundreds of years has decided who will be the next king or queen of Great Britain.

Removing someone from the line of succession is impossible without new legislation. The former King Edward VIII and his descendants were removed by the Declaration of Abdication Act 1936 after he abdicated.

Both Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, and Conservative MP Chris Philp have said the former Duke of York should no longer be in line for the throne.

Now with a new generation of royals, there is a long list of people who could be the next monarch – some of whom are relatively unfamiliar to the general public.

So, from Prince William to Princess Eugenie and everyone in between, here is everyone who is closest in line for the British throne.

King Charles ascended the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. He was crowned in May 2023.

Prince William, Prince of Wales

Prince William, 43, is first in line to the British throne after his father became king.

open image in gallery Prince William and his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, are next in line for the throne ( Getty Images )

Formerly the Duke of Cambridge, William became the Prince of Wales after the Queen’s death. He is the first child of King Charles III and when he becomes king, his wife, Catherine (known as Kate), 44, the Princess of Wales, will be known as Queen Consort.

Prince George

Prince William and Princess Kate’s first son, Prince George, is second in line to the throne.

The 12-year-old will be known as King George VII when he becomes monarch one day, but until then, his parents want him to have as normal an upbringing as possible.

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla married in 2005 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Princess Charlotte

After an amendment made to the Succession to the Crown Act in 2013 – which means eldest children, regardless of sex, will succeed the throne first – Princess Charlotte, 10, is third in line to the throne after her big brother.

Before the Act’s amendment, her younger brother, Louis, would have been ahead of her in the line of succession simply because of his gender. But if Prince George has children one day, they will slot in behind him in the line of succession.

Prince Louis

Seven-year-old Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is currently fourth in line to the throne after his older siblings.

Prince Harry

open image in gallery Prince Harry and his two children, Archie and Lilibet, are fifth, sixth and seventh in line for the throne ( Getty Images )

As the second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, Prince Harry, 41, is fifth in line for the throne after his brother, nephews and niece. His wife, Meghan Markle, is not in line for the throne – much like the Duchess of Cambridge – but their two children are.

Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Six-year-old Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, is sixth in line to the throne after his father, uncle and cousins.

Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child, Lilibet, four, is seventh in line to the throne. The toddler’s name is a nod to the royal family’s nickname for the late Queen Elizabeth II, and her middle name is Diana, after Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

open image in gallery Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew, Duke of York (L-R) are also in the royal line of succession ( Getty )

Effectively no longer a royal, the controversial 66-year-old is Queen Elizabeth II’s third child and King Charles III’s younger brother. Despite giving up his royal titles and honours, he is still eighth in line to the throne.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor relinquished his Duke of York title - the highest rank in the British peerage - last October as the Epstein scandal began to unfold.

Then in November 2025, the King formally stripped him, via a mechanism called Letters Patent, of the title of prince and the style of Royal Highness (HRH).

He has two children with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. His daughters are also in the line of succession, as well as his grandchildren.

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Beatrice, 37, is ninth in line to the throne.

Miss Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Her daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, four, whom she shares with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is 10th in line.

Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Eugenie, 35, Princess Beatrice’s younger sister, is 11th in line to the throne.

Master August Brooksbank

Eugenie’s son with husband Jack Brooksbank, August Brooksbank, five, is 12th in line.

Master Ernest Brooksbank

August is followed in the line of succession by his younger brother, Ernest, born May 2023, who is 13th in line to the throne.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh

Following the Princesses of York and their children in succession is Prince Edward, 61, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is now 14th in line to the throne.

James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex

The 15th in line to the throne is Prince Edward’s youngest son, James, 18, who is also the Queen’s youngest grandchild.

The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

The Earl of Wessex is followed in the line of succession by his older sister, Louise, 22, who is 16th in line to the throne.

The Princess Royal

The Princess Royal, 75, also known as Princess Anne, is the 17th in line to the throne.

Mr Peter Phillips

Princess Anne is followed in the line of succession by her eldest son, Peter Philips, 48, who is 18th in line to the throne.

Miss Savannah Phillips

Savannah Phillips, 15, Peter’s eldest daughter, is 19th in line to the throne.

Miss Isla Phillips

The position of 20th in line to the throne is held by Princess Anne’s youngest granddaughter, Isla Philips, 13.

Zara Tindall

The Queen’s eldest grandchild, Zara Tindall, 44, is 21st in line to the throne.