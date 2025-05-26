Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man dies after entering sea to help children near Skegness

Lincolnshire Police said the man entered the water shortly after 4pm on Sunday near the Promenade in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire.

Emily Smith
Monday 26 May 2025 07:47 EDT
Ingoldmells Point, near Skegness, Lincolnshire (PA)
Ingoldmells Point, near Skegness, Lincolnshire (PA) (PA Archive)

A 60-year-old man has died after trying to help two children who appeared to be in distress in the sea near Skegness.

Emergency services were called but the man got into difficulty and died at the scene.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this very sad time.”

An air ambulance, coastguard, and RNLI were deployed in response to the incident.

An RNLI spokesperson confirmed an RNLI lifeboat from Skegness launched to the incident off Ingoldmells Beach.

No further information has been released about the children involved.

