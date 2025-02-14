One in five girls born in 2030 will live to 100

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As many as one in five girls born in 2030 will live until they are at least 100 years old, new research shows.

This extraordinary figure will rise to almost one in four for those born in 2047.

For boys, the projections are less dramatic, with more than one in eight males born in 2030 projected to reach 100.

This climbs to about one in six by 2047.

The figures, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are projections and not forecasts. The data has been modelled on past trends in annual death registrations and assumes improved mortality rates among elderly people.

They were also produced under the eye of a panel of experts.

The projections suggest that 17.9 per cent of girls and 11.5 per cent of boys born in 2023 are expected to live to at least the age of 100, increasing to 19.9 per cent and 13.1 per cent respectively for babies born in 2030.

These proportions then continue to rise, reaching 24.7 per cent and 17.3 per cent for girls and boys born in 2047.

The ONS said it published the data to “allow us to understand the size of the projected population at older ages, which is important for policy making and service planning.”

The figures also project that girls born in the UK in 2023 can expect to live on average to an age of 90.0 years and boys to 86.7 years, increasing to 92.2 years and 89.3 years respectively for babies born in 2047.

open image in gallery Girls born in the UK in 2023 are projected to live on average to an age of 90.0 years

Females aged 65 in the UK in 2023 can expect to live a further 22.5 years, while males can expect to live another 19.8 years, projected to rise to 24.4 years and 21.8 years respectively by 2047.

The gap between male and female life expectancy at birth has fallen from 4.4 years in 1981 to 3.4 years in 2023 and is projected to fall further in the future.

All data is based on what is known as cohort life expectancy, which takes into account projected changes in mortality patterns over the lifetime of a group of people with the same year of birth.

The ONS said this is a “more realistic measure” of life expectancy, as it reflects likely improvements in mortality in the future, rather than assuming age-specific mortality rates apply consistently throughout the remainder of a person’s life.

Kerry Gadsdon of the ONS said: “Boys born in the UK in 2023 can expect to live on average to age 86.7 years, and girls to live to 90.0 years, taking into account projected changes in mortality patterns over their lifetime.

“The gap between male and female cohort life expectancy at birth has fallen over the past four decades.

“This is likely due to improvements in lifestyle, for example reduction in smoking rates and the working conditions of men over several decades, as well as advances in healthcare, for example the prevention and treatment of heart disease.

“The gap is projected to be down to 2.5 years by 2072.”