Lidl issues urgent recall on popular kitchen item due to fire hazard
Customers told to stop using product ‘immediately’
Lidl has warned customers to stop using an air fryer it sold “immediately” due to a “fire hazard” associated with the product.
The retailer issued an urgent recall notice for the Tower 8L Dual Basket Air Fryer, which is said has a “risk of overheating”.
Customers have been asked to check whether their products has the code T17129L and to return it if so. The batch number can be found on a white sticker on the base of the product.
“Our supplier is recalling the above-mentioned product due to risk of overheating, which could present a fire hazard,” the notice read.
“If you own one of the affected models, please stop using it immediately.”
It added that customers should contact the supplier at www.tower-safety.co.uk to check if their unit is affected and follow the instructions for returning it.
People who have bought one of the devices can also contact customer.care@lidl.co.uk or phone 0203 966 5566 for more information.
No other Tower products have been affected by the recall.
Earlier this month, Lidl issued a product recall for Harvest Basket Hash Browns with the batch number 5144L and best before date of the May 24 2027.
Lidl GB recalled the product due to the “potential presence of foreign bodies (metal)” which may present a choking hazard.
