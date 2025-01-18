Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lidl has issued an urgent recall of infected cheddar cheese over fears it can cause flu-like symptoms and severe infections to babies, the elderly and pregnant women.

Some Deluxe Sriracha Cheddar Cheese Wedges, sold in branches of the budget supermarket in Northern Ireland, were found to contain a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.

The batches of the spicy cheese being recalled have a best before date of May 5, Lidl said in posters being put up in affected stores.

In a statement, the Food Standards Agency said: “Lidl Northern Ireland is recalling a batch of Deluxe Sriracha Cheddar Cheese Wedge because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in this product.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return the product to where it was bought for a full refund.”

Symptoms caused by this bacteria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Last month, Braga Fresh’s ready-to-eat 12oz Marketside Broccoli Florets was also recalled, after the product was sold at Walmart stores in 20 different states. The broccoli was recalled because of the possibility it was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can also cause intestinal illness.

The possible listeria contamination of Braga Fresh’s broccoli “was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result,” according to the FDA.