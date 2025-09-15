‘See you on the other side’: Tributes flow after death of boxer Ricky Hatton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Big names from across the worlds of sport and entertainment have paid tribute to Ricky Hatton after the former boxer was found dead in his home at the age of 46.

Hatton’s brother Matthew, also a boxer, issued a short statement on social media, alongside a collection of photos of the two together.

He wrote: “I love you Richard. See you on the other side X.”

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher wrote on X he was “absolutely devastated” to hear of Hatton’s death, adding: “It was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG x.”

Radio presenter Adele Roberts described Hatton as an “amazing man”, while Olympian Greg Rutherford said the news was “utterly heart breaking”.

The pair competed alongside Hatton on the 16th season of Dancing On Ice.

The popular fighter was also remembered as being “one of a kind” by former footballer David Beckham, who posted photos of Hatton to his Instagram stories.

The death of Hatton is not being treated as suspicious by Greater Manchester Police.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today, where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

“There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Rutherford shared a photo of the pair on the ice to Instagram and said: “Utterly heart breaking news. I was so star struck when I met Ricky for the first time and asked for this photo.

“I told him how big a fan I was and through the entire chat he couldn’t have been kinder and more engaged.

“Getting to know him the little bit I did that kindness always shined through.

“We had a couple of chats about mental health and the battles he’d faced and I told him some things that I hadn’t told anyone else about my own battles.

“He had some amazing words of support and I will always be thankful for that.

“A great human first and one of the greatest boxers we’ve seen. He’s going to be so missed. Love to his family.”

In another post, Roberts said: “Goodnight Ricky. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the news of Ricky’s passing. Thinking of his family, friends right now and all who knew him.

“He was such an amazing man. Someone I have admired from afar for years and couldn’t believe it when I got the chance to meet him.

“He was everything I hoped he’d be and more. So kind, funny, generous… his laughter and spirit filled the room… he had the heart of a champ and was fearless. You will be sorely missed Ricky.

“Gone way too soon. Rest in power Champ.”

Also paying tribute was his co-star and West End performer Amber Davies, who said she was “thinking of all his loved ones” in a post to her Instagram stories.

Elsewhere, former Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse said he was the “sweetest man” and TV and radio presenter Paddy McGuinness said he was the “people’s champion”.

McGuinness learned of Hatton’s death during his BBC Radio 2 show and said: “Apologies everyone just had to play a couple of songs back to back there.

“I’ve just learned some terrible news that a great mate of mine has passed away, Ricky Hatton.

“Sending love and thoughts with his family.”

Former Love Island star and fellow boxer Tommy Fury shared a photo of him and Hatton on Instagram and said he felt “gutted”.

“Heartbroken doesn’t even come close,” he said.

“I turned pro with you by my side Ricky and you’ll always be a massive part of my journey in boxing and in life.

“I am so shocked and gutted. Rest in peace champ.”

The athlete was open about his mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

He announced in July that he would return to the ring in a professional bout in Dubai in December.