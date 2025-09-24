Noel Gallagher’s guitar damaged when Oasis split goes under the hammer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A guitar which belonged to Noel Gallagher and was damaged on the night Oasis broke up is going up for auction, and could sell for half a million pounds.

The band, which are more than halfway through their reunion world tour, split in 2009 after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, during which Liam Gallagher damaged his brother’s 1960s red Gibson ES-355 guitar.

The guitar will now go under the hammer this October at Propstore’s music memorabilia live auction, with a pre-sale estimate ranging between £250-500,000.

It is among the 150 items from the band that will feature in the auction, along with Noel Gallagher’s Takamine FP460SC acoustic guitar – which was used to record Oasis’ Wonderwall and estimated between £200-400,000.

Zak Starkey, former Drummer for Oasis, said: “I’m extremely proud of my work with Oasis and being able to give fans the opportunity to purchase genuine memorabilia in Propstore’s music auction is a way of them being able to share the journey.”

The auction will feature more than 550 lots from some of the world’s most celebrated artists, with a combined estimated value of more than £3 million.

Other items include John Lennon’s Lost Weekend tinted glasses, which are estimated between £150-300,000, and Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal white fedora – which has been estimated at £40-80,000.

A Kimono owned by Queen’s Freddie Mercury will also go under the hammer, along with a pair of Elvis Presley’s ‘grand prix’ sunglasses, which are both estimated between £8-16,000, and Jimi Hendrix’s handwritten lyrics for his hit song, Straight Ahead – with an estimated sale of £40-£80,000.

Mark Hochman, music specialist at Propstore, said: “Propstore’s auction is a celebration of music history, with guitars that shaped the sound of a generation, handwritten lyrics that capture the first spark of legendary songs, and personal items that offer a glimpse into the lives of the world’s greatest music artists.

“From John Lennon’s unmistakable glasses to Noel Gallagher’s iconic guitars, these are not just collectables; they’re cultural touchstones that have inspired millions.

“The Oasis online auction is a particular highlight, perfectly timed with the band’s return to the stage, and offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a tangible piece of their enduring story.”

Propstore’s two-day music memorabilia auction will take place from October 23-24, and begin at 3pm BST on each day.