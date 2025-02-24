Charity launches guide for parents of LGBT children to help tackle homophobia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A charity has launched a guide to help support parents of LGBT+ children to become better allies in response to a “resurgence” in homophobia in schools.

Just Like Us, the LGBT+ young people’s charity released the guide, which includes tips and advice for parents and families on how to support their child if they come out.

The resource was created in response to a “resurgence of anti-LGBT+ language among primary school aged children” and “increasingly damaging public discourse around LGBT+ lives”.

Topics covered include unlearning stereotypes about LGBT+ people and encouraging schools to be inclusive.

The guide was created following consultation with more than 100 parents and LGBT+ young people.

Anna Thompson, 23, who works in the education sector in Leeds, said the resource is much needed because of an increase in negative attitudes towards LGBT+ people.

“I think in the past few years or so, there’s definitely been an increase in negative attitudes towards LGBT+ people,” they told the PA news agency.

“I was in a primary school doing some tutoring in the past year, and I was definitely hearing some homophobia, even from like nine-year-olds, towards each other.”

Mx Thompson, who is queer and non-binary, came out to their parents before lockdown.

They hope the guide will provide parents with the correct language on how to support their children.

“My parents don’t really realise the kind of importance of gendering someone correctly and that using their pronouns is like a basic form of respect,” they said.

Eve, 19, from York, who is an ambassador for Just Like Us and delivers talks and assemblies in secondary schools, says derogatory language used towards LGBT+ people needs to be tackled.

Eve, who didn’t wish to share her surname, told PA: “I think the guide is an incredible idea. I really do think it’s going to make a lot of a difference.

“Not only is it going to help parents with children that have already come out as LGBT, it will help those who don’t necessarily have children that are LGBT, but it will help them understand it a little bit more.

“It can change the language to be more positive.

“There’s a lot of language that is being used that is derogatory and I’ve heard it used to other people and have had it used towards myself.”

According to research carried out by the charity in October 2024, 78% of primary school children and 80% of secondary school students in the UK have heard homophobic language used at school.

Its research, in conjunction with VotesforSchools, surveyed more than 31,000 pupils across the UK, including 4,307 primary school children aged nine to 11.

Some primary school children cited the social media app TikTok as the place where they had heard the word gay being used as a derogatory insult.

Others said children were repeating homophobic language without knowing what it meant.

A previous study carried out by Just Like Us in June 2022, also revealed that a third of parents had never spoken to their child about what LGBT+ means.

Wicked and Bridgerton star and Just Like Us patron Jonathan Bailey said: “There should be no shame in parents not understanding or knowing how best to support their LGBTQ+ children and their straight children to be allies – only shame in parents who don’t endeavour to protect, nurture, and celebrate their LGBTQ+ children.”

Laura Mackay, chief executive of Just Like Us, said: “No young person should have to fear that they will be rejected by their family for being who they are.

“Every parent and carer has an important role to play in supporting our children to be happy, kind and optimistic about the future.

“This guide aims to help all parents, whether or not their children are LGBT+, to create an environment where difference is celebrated and inclusion is prioritised.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our mission is to break down barriers to opportunity, so every child can achieve and thrive no matter their background.

“Homophobia has absolutely no place in our schools, nor in our society and we will always support our hard-working and dedicated teachers to ensure classrooms are safe and inclusive for all pupils.

“Relationships, sex, and health education (RSHE), can play an important role in equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to recognise and reject harmful content, build empathy, and promote respect for all. We are currently reviewing the content and will ensure it continues to do this effectively.”

PA has contacted TikTok for comment.