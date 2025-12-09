Fastest growth in LGB population among adults in late 20s and early 30s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The proportion of people in the UK who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) is growing fastest among adults in their late 20s and early 30s, new figures suggest.

Some 6.4% of 25-34 year-olds identified as LGB in 2024, up from 3.6% in 2019.

This is the largest growth for any age group over this period, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

While the proportion of people identifying as LGB remains highest among 16 to 24-year-olds, growth here has been slower, rising from 6.7% in 2019 to 8.0% in 2024.

The jump in the 25-34 age group is likely to reflect “people who identified as LGB in their teens getting older”, along with social attitudes becoming generally more accepting of sexual identities, the ONS said.

Much of the growth has been driven by an increase in the proportion of people aged 25-34 identifying as bisexual, up from 1.3% in 2019 to 3.3% last year.

It means more people in this age group are now likely to identify as bisexual (3.3%) than lesbian or gay (3.1%).

The estimates have been published by the ONS using data from the Annual Population Survey, which collects information on sexual orientation from the household population aged 16 and over.

The survey suggests the proportion of all UK adults identifying as LGB stood at 3.7% in 2024, up from 2.7% in 2019.

Some 2.1% identified as gay or lesbian, up from 1.6%, while 1.6% identified as bisexual, up from 1.1%.

A total of 93.4% identified as heterosexual or straight, down slightly from 93.7% in 2019.

In addition, 1.8% said they did not know or refused to answer, down from 3.0%, while 1.1% identified as “other”, up from 0.7%.

This group includes people who do not identify as heterosexual, gay or lesbian or bisexual, and “may also include people who are against categorisation or who did not understand the terminology,” the ONS said.

Five-year comparisons are used by the ONS rather than year-on-year changes, as data on sexual identity tends to vary each year due to changes in the sample of people responding to the Annual Population Survey.

Comparing across a longer timescale allows trends to be identified more clearly.

The proportion of the population identifying as LGB has more than doubled over the past decade, rising from 1.6% in 2014 to 2.7% in 2019 and reaching 3.7% last year.

All age groups have seen an increase in the past 10 years, though growth has been fastest among younger adults.

Commenting on the figures, Emily Knipe of the ONS said: “While the people in their late teens and early 20s are the most likely to identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual, in 2024 we saw the fastest growth in the LGB population among people in their late 20s and early 30s.

“Specifically there are more people, especially women, in this age bracket identifying as bisexual.

“This is likely due to a cohort effect as people who identified as LGB in their teens are getting older.

“However, it will also reflect increasing social acceptability in recent times.”