Marisa Abela and Lennie James win Baftas as Post Office drama picks up two awards

Mr Loverman actor Lennie James and Industry actress Marisa Abela have won the leading acting prizes at the TV Bafta awards as the ceremony saw drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office pick up two gongs.

The event, on Sunday in London, saw dark comedy series Baby Reindeer win one prize on the night for Jessica Gunning, who earned the best supporting actress gong for playing a stalker in the hit Netflix series.

Elsewhere, the Bafta for limited drama was awarded to ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which has renewed public attention on the subpostmasters who fought to clear their names in the wake of the Horizon scandal.

The show had already seen ITV win a special award for making the programme, and its managing director Kevin Lygo called for compensation for those wrongfully convicted, telling the Government to “hurry up and pay these people”.

He also urged all TV corporations to continue making series that hold “power to account”, as the ceremony also saw the BBC win the news coverage prize for BBC Breakfast: The Post Office Special.

James won for the BBC series Mr Loverman based on the acclaimed 2013 novel by the Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo.

On stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall, The Walking Dead actor admitted he had not “prepared anything”, explaining he “didn’t think this was coming my way”.

The BBC series, based on Evaristo’s novel of the same name about a man who contemplates leaving his wife for his male lover, also won an best supporting actor gong for Ariyon Bakare.

James beat Toby Jones, who was nominated for his role playing Sir Alan Bates, a former subpostmaster and lead campaigner, as well as Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd, David Tennant for hit Disney+ series Rivals, and Martin Freedman for police crime drama The Responder, and Gary Oldman for spy series Slow Horses.

Collecting her award, 28-year-old Abela said: “I’ve been filming Industry for about six years now and (production company) Bad Wolf and HBO, the fact that they let us carry on after season one is mental.”

She also said she booked the BBC series, about a group of young finance graduates, in her first year of drama school and said the role of Yasmin “changed my life” as she has gone on to play the late singer Amy Winehouse in the film Back To Black.

Abela triumphed over Monica Dolan for playing former subpostmistress Jo Hamilton, Anna Maxwell Martin for true crime miniseries Until I Kill You, Lola Petticrew for historical Northern Irish drama Say Nothing, Sharon D Clarke for Mr Loverman, and Billie Piper for Netflix drama Scoop, about the Newsnight interview between Emily Maitlis and the Duke of York.

Over in the comedy section, the performance categories went to ex-EastEnders star Danny Dyer for Sky’s sitcom Mr BigStuff, and Welsh actress Ruth Jones for her role playing Vanessa Shanessa “Nessa” Jenkins in the Gavin And Stacey finale.

The In Memoriam Bafta segment paid tribute to Kenneth Cope, Richard Chamberlain, William Russell, Brian Murphy, Linda Nolan, Michael Mosley, Timothy West, The Vivienne, Paul Danan, and Michelle Trachtenberg among others who have died recently.

The ceremony was opened by host and Scottish actor Alan Cumming, who referenced his presenting role on The Traitors US in a sketch with footage of him shown in the Scottish Highlands castle where the hit reality series takes place.

The BBC’s Blue Lights, a Northern Irish police drama, was named best drama series, while comedian and actor Joe Lycett won best entertainment performance for his Channel 4 comedy programme Late Night Lycett.

Birmingham comedian Lycett was absent on the night, and he succeeded over Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin, and Declan Donnelly for their Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which is on pause, and Claudia Winkleman for BBC hit The Traitors among others.

The Traitors season two also failed to win memorable moment or reality programme, as the hit psychological game series was beaten by fellow BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, and Channel 4’s recreation of a court case, The Jury: Murder Trial.

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell picked up the memorable moment gong, which recognised a “blackout” dance with her celebrity partner and fellow Strictly winner blind comedian Chris McCausland.

Elsewhere, the BBC coverage of Glastonbury won the Bafta Live Event Coverage award for the first time, and the sport award went to the corporation for its airing of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The best single documentary Bafta went to the BBC’s Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods, which follows Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Russia, while the current affairs award went to State Of Rage, about Palestinian and Israeli families in the West Bank, from Channel 4.

The international Bafta was won by Disney+ for Shogun, which focused on the scheming in 1600s Japan after the emperor dies, and a traveller arrives from England, while Rob And Rylan’s Grand Tour, about Rylan Clark and Robert Rinder exploring Italy, won the factual entertainment prize.

The Bafta TV Awards is broadcast on BBC One, and BBC iPlayer.