Double child killer cannot be released from prison, Parole Board says

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork cannot be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.

The 65-year-old was jailed for life in 1988 after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

The Parole Board decided to keep him behind bars and did not recommend him to be transferred to open prison for the protection of the public.

A document on the decision read: “The panel considered Mr. Pitchfork to only have limited internal controls and poor insight into his risky thinking and behaviour.

“It did not believe that Mr Pitchfork had made sufficient progress in addressing and reducing risk to a level that would be consistent with placement in an open prison.”

It comes after Pitchfork lost a High Court bid in February to challenge Parole Board decisions relating to an allegation that he “sexually assaulted another prisoner”, ahead of the hearing to decide whether he should be released for a second time.

Last year he was due to face a fresh parole hearing over whether he should be released again, but this was postponed after he launched a legal challenge over the extent of material he has been allowed to see related to “fresh allegations” about his behaviour in prison.

The delayed Parole Board hearing, which determined he could not be released, was heard over four days on March 28, May 15 and 16 and October 3.

Pitchfork was 27 when he became the first man to be convicted in the UK using DNA profiling and was handed a minimum jail term of 30 years, later reduced to 28 years.