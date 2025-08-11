Former Blue Peter editor Biddy Baxter dies aged 92

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Biddy Baxter, the pioneering television producer who transformed Blue Peter into a national institution, has died aged 92, the BBC said.

Born Joan Maureen Baxter in Leicester to Bryan Reginald Baxter and Dorothy Vera (nee Briers), she studied at St Mary’s College, Durham University, where she first encountered recruitment flyers for the BBC.

She joined the public broadcaster as a radio studio manager in 1955, and was promoted to producing Schools Junior English programmes and Listen With Mother, before making the transition to television.

Baxter took over as editor of Blue Peter in 1965, several years after the programme’s launch.

She introduced viewer engagement segments including the national appeals and the famous Blue Peter badge, encouraging children to send letters, pictures and programme ideas.

Baxter served as editor for more than two decades, winning two Bafta awards and receiving 12 nominations.

Upon her departure from the show in 1988, she was awarded the programme’s highest honour, a gold Blue Peter Badge.

“I didn’t want to do anything other than Blue Peter,” she told The Guardian in 2013.

“I certainly never wanted to be an administrator or in charge of anything.

“It was an absolute dream and I never wanted to do anything else.

“It was a terrific time to be in television.”

She continued to act as a consultant to BBC directors-general John Birt and Sir Michael Checkland after her departure, and received the special award at the Bafta Children’s Awards in 2013.