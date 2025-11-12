Peppa Pig, Wicked and Formula 1 predicted best-selling toys this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peppa Pig, Wicked dolls and Formula 1 Lego and Hot Wheels racing cars are among the predicted top-selling toys this Christmas, according to industry experts.

Pre-school favourites Peppa Pig Oinks & Snuggles Evie Doll, the Jurassic World Primal Hatch T.Rex and the Wicked For Good Singing Dolls are among the 15 toys to have made the 2025 DreamToys list.

Formula 1’s 75th anniversary year sees it represented on the list by both Lego and Mattel’s Hot Wheels Racing F1 Grand Prix Circuit, alongside the Monster Jam Smash & Bash Grave Digger RC.

The list, selected by a panel of experts and toy retailers ranging from small independents to national chains, also includes collectables in the form of Dress to Impress Mystery Model Dolls, Mini Brands – Fill the Fridge Playset, as well as Pokemon.

Building sets were the fastest-growing category for the second year running and Lego has two on the list – Speed Champions F1 Racing Cars and the One Piece the Going Merry Pirate Ship.

The list is released as industry data tracking experts Circana revealed the UK toy market grew by 6% in value this year, the largest increase since 2020.

The UK toy market is now worth £3.9 billion, with Christmas expected to account for 23% of the total sales for the year.

Parents’ spending on gifts for their children is up 12% year on year – the fourth consecutive year of growth, according to market intelligence company The Insights Family.

Paul Reader, chairman of the DreamToys selection panel at the Toy Retailers Association, said: “After an incredible year for the toy industry, it’s reassuring to see families are back to supporting in-store shopping.

“It’s not surprising, given we only stock high-quality, safe toys and we all have experts on hand to help pick the perfect gift, but it is really great to see the support for both local, independent toy stores and larger chains at a crucial time of year.”

Melissa Symonds, executive director of UK toys at Circana, said: “With the toy market experiencing growth this year, after five years of a soft market, it’s a positive picture for both toy manufacturers and retailers as we head towards the crucial golden quarter.”