Avoidable deaths among learning disabled adults still above general population

The proportion of avoidable deaths among adults with a learning disability has fallen but is still almost double that of the general population, according to a new report.

Some 733 (38.8%) of the 1,887 deaths of adults with a learning disability and a known cause of death reviewed in 2023 as part of the report were classed as avoidable.

This was down from 43.0% in 2022 and 46.1% in 2021. But it remains above the 21.6% for the general population.

The latest Learning from lives and deaths report (LeDeR), showing data for 2023 and published on Tuesday, was due out in about November last year but is understood to have been held up over “practical data issues”.

The LeDeR programme was established in 2015 in an effort to review the deaths of people with a learning disability and autistic people in England.

Annual reports summarise their lives and deaths to learn from what happened, improve care, reduce health inequalities and prevent people with a learning disability, and autistic people, from early deaths.

The latest report, led by researchers at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London (KCL), alongside the the University of Central Lancashire, and Kingston University London, analysed the deaths of 3,556 people, notified between January and December 2023.

Among its findings were that avoidable deaths – defined as occurring in someone under 75 because of a condition deemed to be preventable, treatable or both – remained higher among people with a learning disability.

The avoidable deaths figures included autistic adults only if they also had a learning disability.

The report also found that adults with a learning disability died on average aged 19.5 years younger than the general population.

The authors cautioned that there had been fewer completed reviews for the 2023 report “due to unforeseen pressures on the NHS”.

Professor Andre Strydom, the report’s chief investigator and a professor at KCL, said: “Our analysis shows that there has been progress in some areas, but there is also a need for ongoing reporting of deaths of people with a learning disability and autistic people, and for initiatives such as annual health checks and support when people are admitted to hospital to reduce avoidable deaths.”

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of learning disability charity Mencap described the figures on younger deaths as “stark”.

He added: “People with a learning disability and their families deserve better. In this day and age, no-one should die early because they don’t get the right treatment.”

He said there is a “risk that the needs of people with a learning disability are overlooked” in the face of a narrowing of NHS focus to “a few key targets”.