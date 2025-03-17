Learner drivers will need to give more notice to cancel tests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Learner drivers in Britain will need to give more notice if they want to cancel or postpone a practical test as part of efforts to reduce the backlog for slots.

The Department for Transport (DfT) announced that from April 8, it will only be possible to make changes up to 10 working days before a booked slot, compared with three working days currently.

DfT officials hope this will incentivise learners to wait until they are ready to pass before they book a test, and encourage people to pull out of tests sooner, meaning there is more chance their spot can be taken by someone else.

The change is part of a seven-point plan to reduce driving test waiting times.

Other measures include recruiting and training 450 driving examiners, and introducing tougher terms and conditions for the service instructors use to book and manage tests for their pupils.

As of December 18, the waiting time for a driving test was nearly 21 weeks in England, more than 15 weeks in Scotland, and 13 weeks in Wales.

There are various reasons for the backlog, such as coronavirus lockdowns and industrial action by examiners.

Lilian Greenwood, minister for the future of roads, said: “The measures announced today are another vital step in tackling the driving test backlog and ensuring that more learners who are ready to take their test can do so without unnecessary delays.

“These new measures will ensure that driving test appointments are used efficiently, encouraging learners to make adjustments to their schedules sooner, should they not be fully prepared.”

Driving tests cost £62 during weekday daytimes and £75 during evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

But many slots are being sold by third parties for several times the official price.

Investigations found some people are using software to block-book tests as soon as they become available on the Government’s website, and then re-selling them to learners desperate to pass.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has been given a target of reducing waiting times to seven weeks by December.

DVSA chief executive Loveday Ryder said: “We remain committed to reducing driving test waiting times and supporting learners in getting on the road when they are truly ready and safe to do so.”

Government figures show 93,204 practical car driving tests taken in the year to the end of March 2024 were at least the candidate’s sixth attempt at passing.