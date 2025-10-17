Stormzy made honorary fellow of University of Cambridge college

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Stormzy has been elected an honorary fellow of Jesus College at the University of Cambridge.

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari Owuo Jr, was nominated in recognition of his enormous cultural impact as well as his philanthropic work, having launched the university’s Stormzy Scholarship in 2018.

The 32-year-old received an honorary Doctorate in Law from the university in June for his “transformative” scholarship programme, which funds black UK students to study at the university.

So far, 68 students have been supported by the scholarship programme, backed by his #Merky Foundation, and 2025 will see the largest group graduate so far, according to the university.

Sonita Alleyne, master of Jesus College, said: “Stormzy is an amazing storyteller, creative mind and champion for social change. His cultural impact is huge.

“We share many values including supporting students from disadvantaged backgrounds to reach their potential, tackling inequalities and using the arts as a force for good.

“In joining the College, we believe he will inspire our current and future students and enrich our community.”

In 2018, Stormzy funded two black British students per year at Cambridge, covering their tuition fees and maintenance costs.

The scholarship programme was later expanded and in 2023 HSBC said 30 new Stormzy Scholarships would be awarded to black students over the next three years.

Stormzy shot to fame a decade ago following the success of his freestyle Shut Up, and made history aged 25 when he became the first black British solo act to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2019.