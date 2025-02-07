Landlords forced to improve energy efficiency of homes by 2030 under new plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Landlords will have to meet decent energy efficiency standards in homes they rent out by 2030, under plans put out for consultation by the Government.

All private landlords in England and Wales will be required to meet Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C or above by the end of the decade, up from the lower EPC E level currently required.

The Government said the proposals could save renters £240 a year on average on their energy bills, and lift up to half a million households out of fuel poverty, as they will not have to spend so much heating cold, draughty homes.

Under the plans, landlords will have the choice of how to meet energy efficiency standards, with options such as loft insulation, cavity wall insulation and double glazing.

They will also then have further options such as solar panels, batteries and smart meters, or low carbon heating such as heat pumps.

The Government is proposing a maximum £15,000 cap beyond which landlords will not have to spend to meet the EPC C rating, with potential for a lower £10,000 cap if renters are charged lower rents or homes are in a lower council tax band.

Officials pointed to support for heat pumps from the boiler upgrade scheme and the warm homes: local grant programme which will provide funding for measures including insulation, solar panels and air source heat pumps.

And with 48% of rented properties already meeting the EPC C grade, the Government wants to see the standard introduced across the board, and believes the move will not lead to increased rents for tenants.

It is estimated that the average cost to landlords of complying with the proposals will be £6,100 to £6,800 by 2030.

Previous proposals requiring landlords to meet EPC C standards for private rented homes by 2028 were axed by then prime minister Rishi Sunak when he watered down a series of green policies in September 2023.

We are driving up housing standards, improving quality of life, and slashing energy bills for working people and families Angela Rayner

Then the move was welcomed by landlords, but drew criticism that it was locking in tenants to years of higher bills.

Announcing the new consultation on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: “For far too long we have seen too many tenants plagued by shoddy and poor conditions in their homes and this government is taking swift action to right the wrongs of the past.

“Through our Plan for Change we are driving up housing standards, improving quality of life, and slashing energy bills for working people and families.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “For years tenants have been abandoned and forgotten as opportunities to deliver warm homes and lower energy bills have been disregarded and ignored.”

He said the new changes could save renters £240 a year by raising the efficiency of homes to cut the cost of bills.

“These plans will also make sure that all private landlords are investing in their properties, building on the good work of many to upgrade their homes to Energy Performance Certificate C or higher already,” he said.

New energy performance certificates are also planned, but homes that are already rated A-C under the current system will be considered compliant until the expire, the Government said.

Acting shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said: “This misguided announcement will do nothing to lower energy bills in this country.

“On top of the warnings that Angela Rayner is nowhere near meeting her house building targets, and her Renters Rights Bill reducing supply and raising rents – Labour are proposing burdening landlords with heavy costs, which will inevitably be passed onto renters, instead of working to deliver cheaper and more secure energy for this country.”