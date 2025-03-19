Man escapes from prison van on motorway on the way to court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man escaped from a prison van on a motorway on the way to court on Wednesday, police said.

Jamie Cooper, 33, absconded from the vehicle, which was carrying prisoners to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court, on the M55 near junction two by Catforth, Preston, Lancashire Police said.

Police received a report of the escape at about 8.54am on Wednesday, the force said.

Cooper is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build with short, cropped hair, and is thought to be wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Lancashire Police said: “We know that this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that incidents like these are extremely rare in Lancashire and it is something we are taking incredibly seriously.

“Searches and an investigation are ongoing, and you will see an increase in our officers in the area as they continue their inquiries.

“If you have any concerns, please do approach them as they are out and about.”

Cooper has links to Blackpool and Bolton, the force added.

Police have said anyone who sees Cooper should not approach him but call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0237 of March 19.