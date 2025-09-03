Thousands of counterfeit viral dolls seized over safety concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of counterfeit Labubu dolls have been seized from shops across the country amid warnings about safety concerns.

The dolls, identified by their furry monster-like appearance, were made popular by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart and promoted by celebrities across the globe.

Dubbed Lafufus, the counterfeit dolls often have twisted limbs, misshapen heads, or the incorrect number of teeth. Real Labubus have nine.

The fake dolls, which are often sold by third-party sellers and shops, are poorly made and unsafe for children, with detachable parts and loose stitching, both of which could become a choking hazard.

Many fake products have been reported to Trading Standards after tip-offs from parents, and seized for breaching the UK’s Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011, lacking CE or UKCA safety markings, importer details, and required safety warnings.

In one operation was carried out by Trading Standards at North Tyneside Council, more than 2,000 fake dolls from 13 retailers were discovered across the borough over the course of three weeks.

Sandra Graham, cabinet member for community safety and climate emergency at North Tyneside Council, said: “We’ve seen a worrying rise in counterfeit Labubu dolls being sold locally.

“These products, which are becoming increasingly popular due to their low price and wide availability, do not meet UK toy safety regulations and could be dangerous, particularly for young children.

“We urge parents to report any suspicious items to our Trading Standards team.”

Other councils which received tip-offs about the sale of fake products in shops include two areas in south London, Kingston Borough Council and Sutton Council.

“Significant safety concerns” were also reported to trading standards in Moray, in Scotland, which resulted in the seizure of more than 100 fake Labubu dolls from shops in Elgin town centre.

Two businesses in Weston-super-Mare were visited by North Somerset Council Trading Standards, and more than 600 “unsafe and dangerous” fake Labubu dolls were seized.

In August 2025, Staffordshire County Council carried out a seizure operation at a market in Penkridge.

About 840 fake dolls were seized from several vendors after a tip-off to the council’s Trading Standards team.

They also found a further 200 counterfeit Labubu accessories, including key rings, bags and fake branded clothes for the dolls.

Councils have said they are determined to crack down on counterfeiters and people who think it is acceptable to sell fake and harmful goods to the public.

In South Lanarkshire, trading standards visited 42 premises and seized 588 dolls.

Kerry Nicol, external affairs manager at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said the popularity of the doll means it is becoming almost impossible to find legitimate ones.

“These dolls are fast becoming the latest must-have craze, which is being amplified by social media influencers promoting and showcasing ‘unboxing’ of the products on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram,” Ms Nicol said.

“Parents understandably want to be able to get their hands on these toys for their children and rightly expect the toys they buy to be safe, but dangerous counterfeits are finding their way into the market, often being sold by third-party sellers on online marketplaces and from shops on the high street that have no regard for the safety of their customers.”

Genuine Pop Mart Labubu dolls have a distinctive elf-like design and include features such as a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official Pop Mart website and, on newer editions, a subtle UV stamp on one foot.

Counterfeit Labubus are illegal to sell and could also contain toxic substances such as lead, harmful dyes, or banned plasticisers.

Jerry Burnie, head of toy safety at the British Toy and Hobby Association (BTHA), said: “Counterfeit toys are a significant risk as they are unlikely to meet the strict toy safety standards required of the legitimate toymaker.

“When shopping for branded items we would always recommend researching the toy brand and try to buy from the company directly or through a reputable retailer who you can easily return the product to.

“If you are buying online, particularly through an online marketplace, then include the name of the toy company in the search and compare the listing against the toy company’s own website.”

Consumers have been known to spend up to £1,000 on re-sale sites for the dolls. The manufacturer paused all UK sales after reports of customers fighting over them and queuing overnight outside shops.

Part of their appeal may come down to Pop Mart’s decision to sell the toys in blind boxes, which contain a random plushy chosen from the series, meaning customers do not know which toy they will receive until they open the box.

Created by the Hong-Kong born artist Kasing Lung, many go to re-sale markets and compete with fakes.

Real Labubus can be verified with a QR code on the bottom of each box, but some re-sellers may disguise a fake toy inside authentic boxes.

Labubu doll collector Ashley Bushey, said: “There are people that are really sneaky.

“People are scanning these QR codes and seeing if they’re real, but then the toy inside is fake, so (re-sellers) are opening them from the bottom and then putting fake ones inside of it.”