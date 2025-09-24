Fake toys worth more than £3.5m seized at UK border so far this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fake toys worth more than £3.5 million have been seized at the UK border already this year, with 75% of them failing critical safety tests, authorities have warned.

Of the 259,000 fake toys intercepted at the border, 90% of them – or 236,000 items – were counterfeit Labubu dolls, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) said.

Although 92% of toy buyers – often parents and caregivers – are aware of counterfeit products being sold in the UK, they are more concerned with saving money rather than considering safety, a poll for the IPO suggested.

While seven in 10 toy buyers prioritised cost, just 27% cited safety as a factor that influenced their buying decisions, the poll found.

The IPO is launching a Fake Toys, Real Harms campaign in collaboration with toy retailers, local authorities and social media influencers to warn parents and other present buyers that counterfeit toys, while often cheaper, could have “devastating consequences” for children’s health and safety.

Expert testing of seized fake goods had found banned chemicals linked to cancer and dangerous choking hazards, including in toys marketed at toddlers and infants.

The IPO’s deputy director of enforcement, Helen Barnham said: “With counterfeit toys, what you see is rarely what you get.

“Behind the packaging can be hidden choking hazards, toxic chemicals and faulty parts that put children in real danger.

“These products have bypassed every safety check the law requires, which is why we’re working with our partners to keep these dangerous fakes out of UK homes.

“Our Fake Toys, Real Harms campaign aims to raise awareness among parents and present buyers of the hidden harms associated with counterfeits. Child safety must come first, so we’re urging parents – please don’t let your child be the tester.”

Consumers buying toys are advise to stick to trusted retailers or official brand websites and exercise caution with third-party sellers on marketplaces by checking reviews carefully.

When the toy arrives it should be checked for a UKCA or CE safety mark and a UK or EU contact address on the packaging.

Those who do spot a counterfeit should return it straight away and leave a review to warn other parents, as well as reporting it to Trading Standards.