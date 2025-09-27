Anas Sarwar urged to ‘come clean’ after Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury suspended

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Labour’s Foysol Choudhury has become the second MSP to be suspended by the party in less than two months.

The Lothian MSP is understood to have been administratively suspended by the party pending the outcome of an investigation – with a Labour spokesperson stressing it “takes all complaints seriously”.

The party insisted it could not comment on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.

“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

The suspension of Mr Choudhury, who was elected to Holyrood at the last election in 2021, comes just over a month after fellow MSP Colin Smyth was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images.

In the wake of that, SNP MP Kirsty Blackman insisted that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar “must urgently come clean on the reasons why yet another Labour Party MSP has been suspended, shortly after Colin Smyth”.

Ms Blackman said: “The public deserve full transparency.

“Given the long list of scandals that have rocked the Labour Party recently – with Foysol Choudhury, Colin Smyth, Peter Mandelson, Morgan McSweeney, Paul Ovenden and Angela Rayner all caught up in the last month alone – voters deserve answers.

“Whatever the explanation, with yet another scandal on the eve of their party conference, there’s no doubt the Labour Party is in crisis.”