Elections watchdog will not investigate Nigel Farage’s constituency spending
Labour had called for an investigation into spending in the Clacton constituency, after raising questions about whether it breached a spending limit.
The Electoral Commission will not investigate Nigel Farage’s general election spending, the watchdog has said.
Labour had called for an investigation into the Reform UK leader’s spending in the Clacton constituency, alleging that an overspend could have breached electoral law.
This followed accusations by a former Reform councillor and member of Mr Farage’s campaign team, Richard Everett.
He suggested Reform had failed to declare spending on leaflets, banners, utility bills and the refurbishment of a bar in its Clacton campaign office, which would breach the £20,660 limit in the Essex constituency.
But the elections watchdog has now said it has not identified any spending which should have been declared by Reform UK nationally.
It comes after Essex Police said it could not investigate the allegations, as a one-year time limit on doing so had passed.
