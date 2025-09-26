Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour restores whip to two-child benefit cap rebels McDonnell and Begum

The pair – along with five colleagues – voted against the Government on the King’s speech last year.

Christopher McKeon
Friday 26 September 2025 12:59 EDT
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has had the Labour whip reinstated (Lucy North/PA)
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has had the Labour whip reinstated (Lucy North/PA) (PA Archive)

John McDonnell and Apsana Begum have had the Labour whip reinstated, the PA news agency understands.

The pair had the whip suspended in July last year after they voted against the Government on the King’s speech, along with five of their colleagues.

The group backed an SNP motion calling for an end to the two-child benefit cap, though four of the rebels – Ian Byrne, Richard Burgon, Imran Hussein and Rebecca Long-Bailey – had the whip reinstated six months later.

The seventh rebel, Zarah Sultana, subsequently resigned her membership to co-found a new left-wing party with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

PA understands Mr McDonnell’s and Ms Begum’s suspensions ended on Friday following discussions with the chief whip, Jonathan Reynolds.

It comes as ministers face rising pressure to abolish the two-child benefit cap, with both Labour deputy leadership candidates expressing opposition to the policy along with voices from outside Parliament such as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The issue is expected to be a key theme of Labour’s annual conference, which begins in Liverpool on Sunday.

