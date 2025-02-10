Second MP loses Labour whip over membership of WhatsApp group
A second MP has lost the Labour whip over his membership of a WhatsApp group containing offensive comments, after a minister was sacked for his involvement.
Oliver Ryan, who was elected to represent the Burnley constituency last summer, had been under investigation over the remarks and was due to meet the chief whip on Monday.
It comes after former health minister Andrew Gwynne apologised for “badly misjudged” comments he made in the group, as he left the Government and was suspended from the party at the weekend.
In a statement, a Labour spokesperson said: “As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, Oliver Ryan has been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party.
“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was immediately launched and this process is ongoing in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.
“Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”