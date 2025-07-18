Kneecap to face no further action from police after Glastonbury performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A criminal investigation into the performance of Belfast rap trio Kneecap at Glastonbury Festival has been dropped by police.

Avon and Somerset Police said it will be taking “no further action” on the grounds that there is “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence”.

The investigation was announced in June after officers reviewed video footage and audio recordings from the sets of Kneecap and punk duo Bob Vylan at the Somerset festival.

On Friday, the group, comprised of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain, and JJ O Dochartaigh, posted a screenshot to social media from an email that appeared to be from a senior investigating officer.

In the caption of their post, Kneecap said: “One element of the political policing intimidation attempt is over.

“We played a historic set at Glastonbury. Whole area closed an hour before due to crowds. A celebration of love and solidarity. A sea of good people at the world’s most famous festival.”

Avon and Somerset Police said: “An investigation has been carried out into comments about a forthcoming court case made during Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 28 June.

“Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service during their enquiries and after that advice, we have made the decision to take no further action on the grounds there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence.”

Kneecap have been in the headlines after O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

In reference to his bandmate’s upcoming court date, O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, told Glastonbury they would “start a riot outside the courts”, before clarifying: “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”