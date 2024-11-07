Royal news - live: William and Harry’s childhood home could have surprising future as royal funeral plans upgraded
The King and Prince William’s future deaths given new codenames
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Prince William and Harry’s childhood Highgrove House could have a surprising future, a royal author has revealed.
The 18th century countryside estate near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, serves as the private home of Charles and his wife Camilla, representing a sanctuary for the King.
With William and Harry “not showing great interest” in their childhood home, a royal source suggested that the countryside estate could be turned into a “Museum of King Charles III” in future years.
In his biography book ‘New King, New Court, Charles III, The Inside Story’ royal author Rupert Bell has also uncovered the Palace’s new funeral plans for the King.
According to the royal commentator, the King’s valedictory arrangements have been upgraded to Operation London Bridge, similar to those of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Prince of Wales’ funeral plans, previously called ‘Operation Clare Bridge’, have also been granted a new codename: ‘Operation Menai Bridge’, reference to a structure linking Anglesey to North Wales.
COMMENT | I was there for Diana & Dodi’s love story – it wasn’t like The Crown
As Mohamed Al-Fayed’s biographer, Mark Hollingsworth witnessed Dodi and Diana’s romance first-hand – and the inside story he tells here is more gripping and surprising than anything portrayed in the hit Netflix show...
I was there for Diana and Dodi’s summer of love – it wasn’t like The Crown
As Mohamed Al-Fayed’s biographer, Mark Hollingsworth witnessed Dodi and Diana’s romance first-hand – and the inside story he tells here is more gripping and surprising than anything portrayed in the hit Netflix show...
In pictures: Sarah Ferguson attends book signing event in Sydney
Royal funeral plan codenames upgraded
The King’s funeral plans have been officially upgraded to Operation London Bridge, to copy those of the late Queen Elizabeth, a royal expert has revealed.
In his new book, royal commentator Rupert Bell claimed that the Palace has also come up with new codenames for the Prince of Wales’s future death.
Mr Bell said: “As Prince of Wales, the King’s funeral plan had been codenamed Operation Menai Bridge, from the great structure linking Anglesey to North Wales. That is now the code for the new Prince of Wales, with the ‘Menai’ designation for all his immediate family in numerical order.
“Prince William’s plans had previously been codenamed Operation Clare Bridge, after the famous crossing over the Cam, during his days as Duke of Cambridge. ‘You need a plan for everything.
“Sadly, we all remember the death of a member of the family who died in Paris without a plan,’ explains one Royal Household veteran, alluding to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. ‘We are so accustomed, in this country, to these things, solemn and tragic though they are, going really well with no one putting a foot wrong.
“If we suddenly couldn’t do that, there would be a big question about the way this country looks at itself.’”
Charles could turn Highgrove into ‘Museum of King Charles III’
King Charles’s Highgrove House could have surprising future, a royal expert has revealed.
The 18th century countryside home near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, serves as the private home of Charles and his wife Camilla, and is something of a sanctuary for the King.
With William and Harry “not showing great interest” in their childhood home, the estate is still a “work in progress” as the Palace decides on its future.
Writing on his biography book ‘New King, New Court, Charles III the inside story’ royal author Rupert Bell has shed light onto the potential future of the monarch’s favourite retreat.
He said: “Neither of his sons has shown a great interest in taking on their childhood home. As a Duchy of Cornwall property (on a long lease to the King), Highgrove’s future will need to be decided by the current or future Duke of Cornwall. One close ally of the King has made an interesting suggestion.
“Given the King’s personal devotion to the place, and the way in which it encapsulates so much about the man, would it not make an ideal ‘Museum of King Charles III’ in years to come?”
Prince of Wales to join fishing community in Cape Town
The Prince of Wales will be the special guest at a Cape Town braai, or barbecue, as his tour of South Africa draws to a close.
William will join members of a local fishing community working in and around Kalk Bay Harbour as they have a fish lunch.
The future king’s visit will highlight the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist Abalobi, founded in South Africa to protect small-scale fishing communities and nurture their ocean stewardship, while educating their customers about the origins of their seafood.
William staged his Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday night and dubbed his environmental awards as a “movement for change” and called on the world to join.
‘Stubborn’ Andrew determined to stay in Windsor, says expert
Prince Andrew’s “stubbornness” and “arrogance” has added fuel to the fire in his feud with King Charles over his residence Royal Lodge in Windsor, a royal expert claims.
A row sparked between the brothers after King Charles cut the Duke of York’s from an annual £1 million “living allowance”, according to a new biography book by Robert Hartman.
Commenting on the rift, royal commentator Rupert Bell told Times Radio: “One of the problems that Prince Andrew has is that he is occasionally convinced of his rightness, and he gets himself into hot water with his stubbornness and sometimes his own arrogance has caused him to create these problems.
“He feels like he lost everything and if he loses his house, well then he probably feels that even more has been taken away from him.”
Prince William meets sea rescue volunteers in Cape Town
Queen to return to royal duties this weekend, Palace confirms
Buckingham Palace has issued a new update about Queen Camilla’s health following her chest infection.
The Queen was initialing told to rest by doctors, missing key royal engagements ahead of Remembrance Day today and a reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes with the King.
But doctors now believe she can return to her royal engagements from next week.
Camila is expected to host a reception showcasing authors shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize. The Palace also announced that she could try to attend this weekend’s Remembrance celebrations.
Prince William hires Beckhams’ head of PR
The Prince of Wales has hired David Beckham’s former public relations chief to work for his Homewards charity.
Victoria Shires, who worked for the football star’s DB Ventures for three years, is now the new head of communications of his documentary.
She told the Daily Mail: “It’s been a great first few weeks at the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Ms Shires previously worked with ITV for three years, where William’s two-part documentary called ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness” was broadcast.
The PR boss added: “It’s been lovely to have launching that as my first project here.”
Brooklyn Beckham praises Prince William, calling him ‘sweetest guy’
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has shared details about his famous family’s relationship with the British royal family.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday (November 4), one fan asked Brooklyn how much time he spent with the royals as a child.
The fan also pointed out that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have had a friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past.
Read the full story below:
Brooklyn Beckham praises Prince William – after ignoring Harry and Meghan mention
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham described the Prince of Wales as ‘the sweetest guy ever’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments