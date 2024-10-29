✕ Close King Charles heckled by Australian senator: ‘Give us our land back’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Prince William has mentioned his brother, Prince Harry, publicly for the first time in years, as he paid tribute to their mother in his upcoming documentary.

The Prince of Wales recounted an emotional childhood memory of the late Princess Diana taking him and his brother to visit a homeless shelter when he was 11-years-old.

“She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably at the time, maybe 10,” he said.

The last time William spoke about his brother publicly is thought to be six years ago, when the pair were interviewed at Royal Foundation Forum in 2018.

In a touching tribute to his mother’s character William added: “I had never been to anything like that before and I was a bit anxious at what to expect. But mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone.”

Meanwhile, King Charles is set to return to his normal schedule of overseas tours next year, as he continues cancer treatment. The monarch will complete full tours during the spring and autumn, provided doctors sanction the travel.