Royal news live: Prince William breaks silence on Harry in rare tribute as Charles set for full tour next year
William pays tribute to Diana in upcoming homelessness documentary
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Prince William has mentioned his brother, Prince Harry, publicly for the first time in years, as he paid tribute to their mother in his upcoming documentary.
The Prince of Wales recounted an emotional childhood memory of the late Princess Diana taking him and his brother to visit a homeless shelter when he was 11-years-old.
“She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably at the time, maybe 10,” he said.
The last time William spoke about his brother publicly is thought to be six years ago, when the pair were interviewed at Royal Foundation Forum in 2018.
In a touching tribute to his mother’s character William added: “I had never been to anything like that before and I was a bit anxious at what to expect. But mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone.”
Meanwhile, King Charles is set to return to his normal schedule of overseas tours next year, as he continues cancer treatment. The monarch will complete full tours during the spring and autumn, provided doctors sanction the travel.
King takes great strength from Camilla as she ‘keeps it real’
The King “genuinely loved” and “thrived” on his tour tour of Australia and Samoa as it lifted “his spirits, his mood and his recovery, a Buckingham Palace said.
“In that sense, the tour, despite its demands, has been the perfect tonic,” a palace official said.
He went on to say the monarch takes great strength from the Queen being there, not least because she “keeps it real”.
Australia was a significant visit for Charles as it was his first to the country as King and in Samoa he opened a major Commonwealth summit.
Unseen pictures from William, Harry and Princess Diana’s trip to homeless shelter
Watch: Tom Parker Bowles' full interview with Geordie Greig
Were Wallis Simpson rumours orchestrated by the British establishment?
Were the scandalous stories surrounding Wallis Simpson’s time in China were the product of society gossip - or an orchestrated effort by the British establishment to sabotage her relationship with the future Edward VIII?
This is the question discussed by author Paul French in his new book Her Lotus Year.
Dubbed the “China Dossier”, the collection of rumours accused Simpson of affairs, connections to gangsters, and risque behaviours, but French argues that none of these claims had any factual basis with Simpson.
Instead, they appear to have been drawn from unrelated incidents in 1920s China, and possibly amplified by figures in British intelligence.
French’s research suggests that the tales were carefully constructed to tarnish Simpson’s reputation, showing the lengths to which the establishment may have gone to block a royal union with a controversial American divorcee.
“They just wanted to scupper this relationship somehow,” French said.
Full story: Prince William remembers ‘anxious’ first visit to homeless charity with Princess Diana
The Prince of Wales has recalled playing chess and chatting with people during his first visit to The Passage homelessness charity with his mother, more than 30 years ago, in a new documentary.
William said he was “a bit anxious as to what to expect” before his first visit, and remembered his mother – Diana, Princess of Wales – “making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone”.
Read the full story here:
Prince William remembers ‘anxious’ visit to homeless charity with Princess Diana
William remembered his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, ‘making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone’
King to return to full schedule of overseas trips
King Charles is set to return to his normal schedule of overseas tours next year, amid his ongoing cancer treatment.
In an update given by a palace official, it was revealed Charles will fly abroad during the spring and autumn in 2025, provided doctors sanction the travel.
“We’re now working on a pretty normal looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms,” the official said.
An update about the state of the King’s health or his treatment has not been given but the news that Charles will take on more overseas trips suggests his cancer is being managed successfully.
Inside the King’s ‘holistic’ approach to his cancer diagnosis
Details of the King’s “holistic” approach to his cancer diagnosis have been revealed by the palace.
The King has been receiving treatment as an out-patient for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February, and initially postponed all public-facing duties, continuing to work behind the scenes, and returned to events with the public in late April.
Maintaining a work schedule after his diagnosis has been an important part of Charles’s holistic approach to his cancer, and during the recent trip with his wife he maintained a busy schedule for the benefit of “mind and soul” while the doctor on the trip looked after the body.
A palace official said about the large number of events the King attended during the recent tour: “It is also a great measure of the way that the King is dealing with the diagnosis.
“And he’s a great believer in mind, body and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly that to keep his mind and his soul engaged and then the doctor is here to make sure that his body is properly looked after, you’ve got what makes for very successful visit in in these circumstances.”
Prince William breaks silence on Harry in touching tribute to their mother Diana
Prince William has mentioned Prince Harry publicly for the first time in years, as he recalls a childhood memory in his upcoming documentary.
The Prince of Wales recounted the time his mother, the late Princess Diana, took him and his brother to visit a homeless shelter more than 30 years ago.
He said: “My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably at the time, maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect.”
The mention of Harry is believed to be the first in six years. The last time William spoke about hus brother publicly is thought to be in 2018 when the pair were interviewed at Royal Foundation Forum.
Previously unseen pictures have also released as part of the documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, showing William as a child on the visit.
William talks to George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness on school run - ICYMI
The Prince of Wales is using the school run to tell his children about homelessness, just as his mother did when he was a boy, as he attempts to find ways to tackle the issue.
William said he talks to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when they spot rough sleepers – much in the same way that his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, did when he and his brother Harry were children.
He tells the ITV1 and ITVX documentary – Prince William: We Can End Homelessness: “When you are that small you are just curious and trying to work out what’s going on. You ask the question ‘why are they sitting there?’
“My mother would talk to us a bit about why they were there and it definitely made a really big impact.”
William was asked on the documentary when he felt the right time would be to introduce George, 11; Charlotte, nine; and Louis, six, to homelessness.
He replied: “I am probably already doing it on the school run. The first few times I thought ‘do I bring this up or should I wait to see if they notice?’ Sure enough, they did. They were sort of in silence when I said what was going on.”
Round up of royal trip to Australia and Samoa
From poignant remembrance events to ancient welcome ceremonies, the King and Queen’s tour of Australia and Samoa had it all.
Crowds flocked to the famous Sydney Opera House to see the monarch making his first visit to Australia as King, with his wife Camilla. It saw the largest crowd of the tour, with more than 6,000 people vying for the best spot to get a glimpse of the couple.
In the capital Canberra the mood was very different when the couple paid their respects at the Australian War Memorial during a poignant wreath-laying ceremony. There were moments when the formalities were forgotten, including Charles being hugged by one well-wisher during his visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence in Sydney.
Some encounters were more unusual, from an alpaca wearing a crown and bow tie that sneezed as the King stroked its nose, to the Queen trying to coax a parrot to talk.
Royal tours sometimes have controversial moments and when Charles was welcomed by parliamentarians in Canberra, senator Lidia Thorpe accused him of “genocide” against the First Nations.
In Samoa the King showed off his own take on local fashion during welcoming ceremonies.
Charles swapped his trademark tailored suit for a short-sleeved white jacket and trousers he designed himself as he was honoured with a new title, sipped a symbolic drink and was presented with a pig for feasting on the opening day of his state visit to the Pacific nation.
The itinerary was tailored to give the King, who has been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the year, periods of rest. A rest day was allocated after the couple first arrived in Australia and the King looked engaged, relaxed and in good spirits throughout the overseas visit.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments