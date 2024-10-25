Royal news live: King Charles says past can’t be changed as calls for slavery reparation grow in Samoa
The King drank the mildly intoxicating narcotic root drink kava at a traditional ritual in Samoa
King Charles said the past cannot be changed as he indirectly acknowledged calls from some of Britain’s former colonies for a reckoning over its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
The British royal understood “the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate”, he told leaders at a summit of Commonwealth countries in Samoa.
But Charles stopped short of mentioning financial reparations that some leaders at the event urged for and instead exhorted them to find the “right language” and an understanding of history “to guide us towards making the right choices in future where inequality exists”.
Earlier in the day, Charles enjoyed a truly royal welcome as he was declared the “High Chief” of his Pacific realm in a traditional Samoan village.
Surrounded by tattooed and bare-chested Samoans in traditional garments, Charles and Queen Camilla appeared delighted by the colourful ceremony as they visited the Moata’a Village on day five of the 11 day tour of Australia and Samoa.
The King, dressed in white safari-style gear, was offered a mildly-intoxicating narcotic root drink in a half coconut, known locally as “kava”, a vital element of Pacific culture.
Keir Starmer has faced renewed calls for Britain to pay slavery reparations which could far exceed £200bn as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chgom) in Samoa gets underway.
A group of 15 Caribbean governments, as part of the Caribbean Community or ‘Caricom’ organisation, have all agreed to table reparations on the Chgom agenda when the group meets.
Defying the UK, with Sir Keir saying he does not want to discuss the matter, a draft communique for the summit places it firmly on the agenda, reading: “Heads, noting calls for discussions on reparatory justice with regard to the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans and chattel enslavement… agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity.”
All three candidates for the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General role have supported reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism.
Nadine White reports.
Reparations is expected to be a key talking point in Samoa
King Charles warns against threat of climate crisis
King Charles has warned Commonwealth leaders against the “existential” threat of climate change, encouraging all 56 members to do everything possible to cut emissions.
He told the summit that humanity needed to “forge a future of harmony with nature and between ourselves” and that climate concerns have been raised with him over and over again.
“This year alone we have seen terrifying storms in the Caribbean, devastating flooding in East Africa and catastrophic wildfires in Canada,” he told the leaders at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Samoa.
“I can only offer every encouragement for action with unequivocal determination to arrest rising temperatures by cutting emissions, building resilience as far as possible to both the current and forecast impacts of climate change, and conserving and restoring nature both on land and in the sea.”
“None of us can change the past but we can commit with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to write the inequalities that endure,” said Charles, who is attending his first Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, or Chogm, as Britain’s head of state.
The gathering of presidents and prime ministers for the Chogm could see member states begin a “meaningful conversation” about the issue of reparations for slavery, according to reports.
King Charles and Queen Camilla landed in Samoa to a full ceremonial welcome ahead of the Commonwealth summit. The monarch touched down in Samoa on Wednesday evening (22 October), to be greeted on the red carpet by a Guard of Honour. The royal couple waved as they stepped out of their plane at Faleolo International Airport. Prime Minister Afioga Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa and Foreign Secretary David Lammy greeted them at the steps before they were introduced to a number of dignitaries. The King was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour, which was composed of Samoan police officers as the country has no armed forces.
King Charles sips traditional ava root tea during Samoan ceremony
King to tell world leaders at Commonwealth summit that unity is their strength
The King is expected to tell world leaders that unity is their strength, enabling them to tackle the “demands of our time”, when he officially opens a major Commonwealth summit for the first time.
Charles will address presidents and prime ministers when he launches the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Samoa on Friday, saying “all nations are equal in this unique and voluntary association” which “is committed to developing free and democratic societies”.
The event will be a milestone moment for the UK’s head of state, who is expected to highlight the purpose and strengths of the “family of nations”.
He is also expected to speak about the importance of recognising and understanding the path of history, and where that may have given rise to contemporary challenges.
Indigenous Australian senator intensifies criticism of King Charles III
An Indigenous senator has intensified her criticism of King Charles, again accusing the British monarch of complicity in the “genocide” against Australia’s First Nations peoples and declaring on Wednesday she will not be “shut down.”
Sen. Lidia Thorpe’s comments followed an encounter with the monarch at a parliamentary reception Monday where she was escorted out after shouting at him for British colonizers taking Indigenous land and bones.
Despite facing political and public backlash, Thorpe was resolute in a television interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and said she would continue to press for justice.
Read the full report:
An Indigenous senator has intensified her criticism of King Charles III, again accusing the British monarch of complicity in the “genocide” against Australia’s First Peoples and declaring she will not be “shut down.”
King toils away deep into the night, Queen jokes
Long after the Queen has gone to sleep, the King can be found “toiling” away into the small hours.
That’s what Queen Camilla joked of her 75-year-old husband’s diligence, as she gave a speech praising the work ethic of women.
At an event in Samoa led by leading domestic abuse campaigners from around the world, Camilla told the audience the legend of the men and women who were tasked with thatching the roof of Samoan chief Tautunu’s house.
“Although they started at the same time, the women finished their side first, as they had laboured through the night, while the men slept,” she told attendees of the women’s forum event at the major summit for Commonwealth leaders in Samoa.
“As one whose husband is often toiling into the small hours, long after my head is on the pillow, I should stress there are plenty of exceptions,” she added.
“But the moral of the proverb is: Women will turn their hands successfully to any task that must be done; and will work hard until it is completed.”
Camilla visits one of Samoa’s ‘earliest primary education programmes'
Queen Camilla spent time with schoolchildren today during her visit to a Samoan village.
The royal family said in a post on X: “The aoga faifeau was one of the earliest primary education programmes in Samoa, and the country’s high literacy levels are often attributed to the scheme.
“In Moata’a Village, The Queen spent time with schoolchildren, as they sang songs and told Her Majesty more about what they have learnt recently.”
