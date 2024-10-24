Royal News: King Charles welcomed in Samoa with traditional tea ceremony and ‘high chief’ title
The royals were greeted by dignitaries who appeared delighted to welcome them to the island nation
King Charles was given a grand welcome in Samoa during his state visit, where he donned traditional Samoan attire and participated in a series of ceremonies.
He swapped his signature tailored suit for a short-sleeved white jacket and trousers he designed himself, as he was bestowed with the title of “Tui Taumeasina” or “King of Taumeasina.”
At the National University of Samoa, Charles took part in an ava ceremony, a symbolic ritual representing community unity. The drink, made from ava root and prepared by the head of state’s daughter, was offered to the King in a coconut shell. Following Samoan tradition, he poured a few drops before drinking, watched by village elders, dignitaries, and Samoa’s prime minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.
The King and Queen Camilla were also gifted woven mats and a ceremonial pig carcass.
Their visit follows a controversial tour of Australia and coincides with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where the King will lead discussions on climate action.
Push for reparations gains momentum at Commonwealth Summit
A growing call for reparations for transatlantic slavery is set to take centre stage at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), with several Caribbean nations and the African Union leading the charge.
Despite this rising movement, British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer stated that the UK would not raise the issue of reparations during the summit.
However, he expressed openness to engage in dialogue with leaders who wish to discuss the matter.
The Caribbean Community (Caricom) has established a commission aimed at securing reparations from former colonial powers, including the UK, France, and Portugal. Advocates argue that the enduring legacy of slavery has contributed to significant racial inequalities that persist to this day.
Opponents, on the other hand, claim that modern nations should not be held accountable for historical wrongs committed centuries ago.
A source from Caricom highlighted the significance of the summit for raising the issue in an interview with Reuters, noting, “Chogm presents an important opportunity for dialogue on reparations, and the region is keen to table it.”
Kingsley Abbott, director of the University of London’s Institute of Commonwealth Studies, echoed this sentiment, saying, “It is a priority for many of the Commonwealth’s member countries, and whenever those affected by atrocities ask to talk, there should always be a willingness to sit down and listen.”
The history of the transatlantic slave trade remains a deeply painful chapter for millions of descendants across the globe. Between the 15th and 19th centuries, an estimated 12.5 million Africans were forcibly taken from their homeland, with many enduring the harrowing Middle Passage. Those who survived were subjected to harsh, inhumane conditions, primarily on plantations in the Caribbean and the Americas, enriching European empires at their expense.
Commonwealth nations to discuss slavery reparations, climate change
The leaders of the Commonwealth group of nations will meet at a welcome banquet in Samoa in the South Pacific today, with climate change and reparations for Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade on the agenda of summit discussions.
Leaders and officials from 56 countries with roots in Britain’s empire, as well as King Charles, are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in the small island nation, that began on Monday. The countries’ foreign ministers also began a day of discussions today.
More than half of the Commonwealth’s members are small states, many of which are low-lying island nations at risk from rising sea levels due to climate change.
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said ocean temperatures are rising in the Pacific Islands at three times the rate worldwide, and its population is “uniquely exposed” to the impact of rising sea levels.
“Climate change is an is an existential threat. It is the number one national security threat. It is the number one economic threat to the peoples of the Pacific and to many members of the Commonwealth,” Australian foreign minister Penny Wong told a news conference after a meeting with counterparts.
A number of African countries, including Zambia, warned the meeting about the escalating impacts of climate change, including the effects on food security, she added.
Charles will also be shown the impact of rising sea levels which are forcing people to move inland, a Samoan chief said. Island leaders are expected to issue a declaration on ocean protection at the summit, with climate change being a central topic of discussion.
