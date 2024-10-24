✕ Close King Charles heckled by Australian senator: ‘Give us our land back’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

King Charles was given a grand welcome in Samoa during his state visit, where he donned traditional Samoan attire and participated in a series of ceremonies.

He swapped his signature tailored suit for a short-sleeved white jacket and trousers he designed himself, as he was bestowed with the title of “Tui Taumeasina” or “King of Taumeasina.”

At the National University of Samoa, Charles took part in an ava ceremony, a symbolic ritual representing community unity. The drink, made from ava root and prepared by the head of state’s daughter, was offered to the King in a coconut shell. Following Samoan tradition, he poured a few drops before drinking, watched by village elders, dignitaries, and Samoa’s prime minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

The King and Queen Camilla were also gifted woven mats and a ceremonial pig carcass.

Their visit follows a controversial tour of Australia and coincides with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where the King will lead discussions on climate action.