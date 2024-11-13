Royal news live: King Charles to celebrate milestone birthday in very unique way as Camilla continues recovery
King Charles will turn 76-years-old on Thursday – and will mark the special date by hosting a surplus food festival.
The King will open two hubs designed to save and circulate tonnes of surplus food to mark the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project, an initiative to support charities feeding the nation with unwanted food.
It is hoped the hubs will help charities like FareShare and the Felix Project to support communities in need.
Charles will tour the new facility, and take a look at a newly installed industrial freezer, which will increase capacity by 400 per cent, improving the charity’s ability to preserve more surplus food.
It comes as Queen Camilla said she is “getting much better” as she arrived at a Booker Prize reception in her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.
The Queen’s illness forced her to miss gathering with the King, the Princess of Wales and the rest of the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph, and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall the evening before.
King to celebrate film and TV industry and meet stars at Gladiator II premiere
The King is celebrating the UK’s film and television industry at a special reception in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, before a night out at the star-studded Gladiator II premiere.
Charles will welcome directors, actors, TV presenters, stunt performers and costume designers to the historic royal residence in London.
At his side for part of the event will be the Queen, but Camilla is not expected to stay for the whole engagement with her diary adjusted this week to aid her recovery from a chest infection.
On the eve of his 76th birthday, the King will later make a solo outing to the glitzy global premiere of the highly anticipated Gladiator sequel at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square after Camilla pulled out of attending the red carpet affair.
Charles will meet the film’s stars including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal, and director Sir Ridley Scott.
Watch: Queen opens up on tearful turning point that sparked domestic abuse campaigning
Princess of Wales carol concert to return on Christmas Eve as Kate hosts first event since cancer diagnosis
The Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey will take place on 6 December
It’s time for the royal family to come clean on their finances
An investigation has revealed that the King and Prince of Wales’ private estates have struck rental deals with the NHS, schools and the armed forces worth millions of pounds. It is time for much greater transparency about the royal family’s staggering wealth, writes Alan Rusbridger
What Donald Trump’s presidency could mean for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid US visa row
Trump has personally commented on Prince Harry’s US visa application
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess’s year so far, from cancer diagnosis to royal return
The Princess of Wales has had an intense year as she underwent cancer treatment
Queen to attend Booker Prize reception
The Queen is attending a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House on Tuesday, but will meet guests for a shorter period than planned.
Camilla will also still attend a Palace reception with the King on Wednesday to celebrate the TV and film industry, but she is not expected to be present for the entirety of the engagement.
She has also pulled out attending the star-studded Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday evening. The changes to her diary are understood to have been made to protect and prioritise her continued recovery, with royal doctors keen to prevent any setback from a nasty seasonal illness.
Queen Camilla to return to public duties
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection but will miss the Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday to aid her recovery, a royal source said.
Camilla missed the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, as well as Remembrance Sunday as she recovered from the illness.
Queen opens up on tearful turning point that sparked domestic abuse campaigning
Queen Camilla issued a heartfelt statement on the tearful turning point that prompted her to campaign for domestic abuse awareness. Her Majesty was joined by Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her estranged husband in 2010, in her new ITV documentary Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors. The pair first met at a SafeLives' Survivors Meeting in 2016. "I tried to put myself in your shoes and thought to myself, What if it had been my daughter?" Camilla told Parkes. "My reaction, I'm afraid, was to cry."
