Royal news live: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Canada ahead of historic speech to open Parliament
King Charles is set to make history and become the second British monarch to give the address at the state opening of the Canadian parliament.
He will deliver the speech from the throne to open the 45th session of Canada’s parliament in Ottawa on Tuesday.
This is the King’s 20th visit to Canada, where he is the head of state. He is also the head of state of 13 other Commonwealth realms such as Australia and New Zealand.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by governor general Mary Simon, prime minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, when they arrived at Ottawa's Macdonald-Cartier International Airport on Monday.
Camilla was presented with a bouquet of flowers by schoolgirl Lila Graham, and the couple were warmly welcomed by school groups from Ontario and Quebec, including students enrolled in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme.
Inviting the King has been viewed as strategic
Many have viewed Mark Carney’s invitation to King Charles as strategic.
Commentators will be looking for any veiled references to US President Donald Trump during the King’s speech.
Canada has faced the unwanted attention of Mr Trump who has launched a trade war against his neighbour and made threats to annex the country as America’s 51st state.
Canada's Governor General Mary Simon said the visit "highlights the enduring relationship between Canada and the Crown".
"Now more than ever, we need to come together to ensure a future that builds on our shared global values of democracy, equality and peace," she said.
It's the first time a king has opened a new session of parliament
The last time a member of the royal family delivered a throne speech in Canada was in 1977, when Elizabeth II read the speech for the second time.
Elizabeth read it for the first time in 1957.
However, this will be the first time a king has opened a new session of parliament.
In 1939, George VI granted royal assent to several bills during his visit to Canada, but he did not deliver a throne speech.
What is a speech from the throne?
The newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited King Charles to inaugurate the new parliament.
The speech from the throne is traditionally given by the governor general, who is the monarch's top representative in Canada.
It’s read on behalf of the prime minister and sets out the governments agenda when a new parliament session is about to begin.
The House of Commons and Senate cannot conduct any public business before the Speech from the Throne is made.
Watch: King Charles arrives in Canada for first visit as head of state
King Charles will open the first session of the 45th parliament
Charles’ second day in the capital Ottawa will see him follow the precedent set by Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 and open the first session of the 45th parliament.
The King will be delivering the words of the Canadian government, similar to a UK State opening of parliament.
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the King’s speech would “outline the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe”.
