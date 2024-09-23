Royal news live: Queen Elizabeth ‘aware’ of Mohamed al-Fayed’s reputation before Diana’s holiday with him
Mohamed Al-Fayed spent years attempting to ‘ingratiate himself with the Royal Family’
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
The late Queen Elizabeth II was “aware” of Mohamed Al-Fayed’s reputation before Princess Diana embarked upon her short-lived romance with his son Dodi.
Former head of royal security Dai Davies claims to have warned the royal family about the former Harrods owner, with the first attempts to expose the businessman taking place in the mid-1990s.
Mr Davies told Sky News. “I was aware that he had tried very hard to ingratiate himself with the royal family and obviously knowing, as I did, the reputation he was alleged [to have] then, I was concerned, and I took the opportunity to inform the royal family.”
He claims he was told “Her Majesty is aware” in response to the revelation, and the princess proceeded to holiday with the businessman and his son a month before her untimely death.
“This was a man who I would be concerned [about] if a relative of mine was going on holiday with him, let alone the future king and his brother and their mother, Princess Diana,” Mr Davies admitted.
Lawyers for alleged victims of Fayed, who died in 2023, say around 150 people have come forward after a BBC documentary was released last week.
The Princess of Wales’s cancer journey: A timeline
Following the news that the Princess of Wales has completed her first work engagement since finishing her cancer treatment, The Independent has taken a look back at her cancer journey so far.
The Princess of Wales’s cancer journey: A timeline
The Princess of Wales has just completed her first work engagement of the year
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like?
These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s virtual event on the future of the royal family.
Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.
If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like? These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s virtual event on the future of the royal family. Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler. If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.
Diana’s brother celebrates charity’s 25th anniversary
Princess Diana’s brother, the Earl Spencer, has celebrated the 25th anniversary of her charity by inviting a choir to her family home.
This saw a whopping 350 members of the Rock Choir perform ‘Make Your Own Kind Of Music’ at Althorp House in Northamptonshire today.
The performance will be used in a new music video to raise funds for The Diana Award.
Prince William previously said that the charity was established “to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world.”
William and Kate’s birthday message to Harry ‘just a company thing'
The Prince and Princess of Wales’s apparent birthday greeting to Prince Harry has been described as “just a company thing”.
It has been noted that the message, shared to the official Kensington Palace Twitter/X account, was not signed off as “W&C”, indicating that had not been personally written by the couple.
A palace insider told The Daily Beast: “It was just a company thing. Happy birthday blah blah blah.”
Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex! https://t.co/ZKJbYDmV6L— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2024
King Charles thanks Royal Navy for their service
King Charles took the opportunity to thank the Royal Navy for their service on an engagement in Scotland yesterday.
Footage of the event was shared by the royal family today with the following statement: “His Majesty paid a visit to @royalnavy crew members stationed in Scotland yesterday to thank them and their families for their service.
“As well as meeting serving personnel and their loved ones, The King boarded a Vanguard-class vessel and was given a tour.
“Before departing the submarine, His Majesty met the Submariners who have spent the greatest amount of time under the waves.
“Thank you to all our Armed Forces for your service! To read more about The King’s visit, head to http://Royal.uk”
🏴🫡 His Majesty paid a visit to @royalnavy crew members stationed in Scotland yesterday to thank them and their families for their service. 🇬🇧— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2024
As well as meeting serving personnel and their loved ones, The King boarded a Vanguard-class vessel and was given a tour.
Before… pic.twitter.com/SaTTMfPpfs
Prince Harry ‘kept on a tight leash'
A British socialite has claimed that Prince Harry is kept “on a tight leash” by Meghan Markle who allegedly stopped him from having a large 40th birthday party.
According to reports, the Duke of Sussex, 40, had a low-key celebration with his family in California.
Lady Victoria Hervey told GB News: “40 is still very young – men are quite juvenile at 40 years old. If he had a choice, he would have probably been in England with a lot of his old friends, but she’s not going to let him do that, is she?”
“I think she keeps him on a really tight leash. You can see it in him, he’s deprived of freedom. She’s sort of his therapist and his babysitter and he’s very, very dependent on her.”
🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/sAlSiV9EaZ— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2024
Prince Harry ‘hates’ King Charles for ‘nightmare scenario’
A royal author claims that Prince Harry “hates” King Charles for creating a “nightmare scenario” by leaving him out of his succession plans.
The Duke of Sussex, who recently turned 40, is currently fifth in line to the throne and the insider said he believes this gives him a right to be involved in future planning.
Harry moved to California with his family after stepping down as a working royal in 2020.
Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “Harry hates the fact that he is being left completely out of the succession planning, but he has only himself to blame.
“His choices illustrate perfectly the old adage - beware you get what you wish for. Harry wanted his freedom and he has it, but there is a price to pay and he is paying it.”
Prince William thanks those working to combat homelessness
Prince William thanked those working to combat homelessness at an engagement in Aberdeen yesterday (19 September).
The heir to the throne, 42, made the visit as part of his work with his Homewards project, which aims to end the problem.
A post on the official royal family Twitter/X account read: “A huge thank you to the incredible homelessness workers and organisations in Aberdeen for your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts.
“Your work in supporting those most vulnerable and commitment to making a difference in the community is truly inspiring. Together we can end homelessness.”
A huge thank you to the incredible homelessness workers and organisations in Aberdeen for your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts. Your work in supporting those most vulnerable and commitment to making a difference in the community is truly inspiring.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2024
Together we can end… pic.twitter.com/NLsWWyQ3nq
Harry and Meghan accused of ‘harvesting votes for Kamala Harris'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of “harvesting votes for Kamala Harris” ahead of the US election.
Through their Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes announced that they were writing to unregistered voters and encouraging them to use their voices.
A statement posted to their website read: “Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalised letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote.”
It added: “At The Archewell Foundation, we recognise that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.”
While the couple have taken no political stance in the election, the move has been slammed by the Chairman of the Republican movement in the UK, Greg Swenson.
He told the Daily Mail: “By encouraging people to vote they are essentially ballot harvesting for Kamala.
“You don’t have to say it... you don’t need a bumper sticker, we know who you voted for.”
King Charles ‘fed up’ with Prince Harry’s security requests
King Charles is said to be “fed up” with Prince Harry’s requests for security on his UK visits.
This comes following the revelation that the Duke of Sussex, 40, will visit his home country later this month for the Wellchild Awards in London. According to reports, he will not see his father, who will be in Scotland, on the visit.
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital: “All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private.
“King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry’s demands.”
“However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father. [He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments