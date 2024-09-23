✕ Close The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public life this year

The late Queen Elizabeth II was “aware” of Mohamed Al-Fayed’s reputation before Princess Diana embarked upon her short-lived romance with his son Dodi.

Former head of royal security Dai Davies claims to have warned the royal family about the former Harrods owner, with the first attempts to expose the businessman taking place in the mid-1990s.

Mr Davies told Sky News. “I was aware that he had tried very hard to ingratiate himself with the royal family and obviously knowing, as I did, the reputation he was alleged [to have] then, I was concerned, and I took the opportunity to inform the royal family.”

He claims he was told “Her Majesty is aware” in response to the revelation, and the princess proceeded to holiday with the businessman and his son a month before her untimely death.

“This was a man who I would be concerned [about] if a relative of mine was going on holiday with him, let alone the future king and his brother and their mother, Princess Diana,” Mr Davies admitted.

Lawyers for alleged victims of Fayed, who died in 2023, say around 150 people have come forward after a BBC documentary was released last week.