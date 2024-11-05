Royal news - live: Prince Andrew ‘shoving two fingers up at King Charles’ over £30m Royal Lodge standoff
Monarch cut financial ties to disgraced Prince Andrew after he refused to move out of his home
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Prince Andrew is “digging his toes in” over the stand-off with King Charles about his 31-bedroom Royal Lodge, says a royal author.
Royal commentators Christopher Wilson has suggested Andrew is standing firm on his plans to remain in the £30m Windsor mansion, despite his brother making it increasingly difficult for him to live there and shocking images showing the house in a state of disrepair.
The royal author believes the duke is “digging his toes in” and “shoving up two fingers at” Charles as he continues to live at the former home of the late Queen Mother and King George VI.
“It’s dishonouring [the Queen Mother’s] memory. It’s shoving up two fingers at King Charles,” he told The Sun. “The state of his mind is reflected in the state of his home. It is falling all around him. He doesn’t care anymore.”
Recent photos showed black mould and huge cracks in the home, amid reports that King Charles withdrew his generous £1m annual “living allowance”.
Earlier this year, it was reported Andrew refused an offer to move into the nearby Frogmore Cottage, prompting the King to later axe the duke’s entire security team, meaning he had to either finance for them himself or leave the lodge entirely.
Buckingham Palace to open up East Wing to visitors outside summer months
In exciting news for royal fans, Buckingham Palace has announced it is set to open up its East Wing outside the traditional summer tourist season.
The expanded programme follows the success of this year’s annual summer opening, when it welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors and allowed access to the wing - which includes the famous central balcony - for the first time since it was built 175 years ago.
The 90-minute guided tours, from January to May and costing £90, will offer a more in-depth look at the history of the rooms in the East Wing at a time when the palace is not usually open to the public.
Early in the King’s reign, it was reported Charles planned to give people greater access to the palace all year round.
For the first time, visitors will be able to enter through the palace’s front gates and proceed across the forecourt, just as guests do for official royal events.
Williams meets young conservationists on Table Mountain viewpoint visit
Prince William met with young conservationists as he took in the views of Cape Town’s famous Table Mountain on the second day of his visit to South Africa.
The Prince of Wales strode up Signal Hill and met rangers and volunteer conservationists as he learned about the rare and endangered plants that are part of the area’s biodiversity.
The hilltop gives panoramic views of Cape Town, with Table Mountain as a dramatic backdrop, and the prince posed for a picture at a spot set up for tourists.
The future king began a four-day visit to Cape Town on Monday and is taking part in a series of events shining a light on young African climate activists, the fight against the illegal wildlife trade, and promoting his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
Prince William meets President of South Africa
Prince William is currently meeting the President of South Africa on his second day of his visit to the country.
The prince was pictured shaking hands with Cyril Ramaphosa at his Official Residence in Cape Town on Tuesday.
William’s audience with Mr Ramaphosa has been described as a “follow-up” to the state visit made to the UK by the president in 2022.
William to have meeting with South African president and David Lammy
The Prince of Wales will have a high-level meeting with South Africa’s president and Foreign Secretary David Lammy as he continues his visit to the Commonwealth nation.
William’s audience with Cyril Ramaphosa has been described as a “follow-up” to the state visit made to the UK by Mr Ramaphosa in 2022.
The prince and the president will sit down for talks and be joined by Mr Lammy, who is in the country for a meeting with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola.
Antony Phillipson, Britain’s high commissioner to South Africa, said about the royal visit: “I would just highlight that we are actually delighted to have the Prince of Wales here this week for Earthshot week, and we will be taking the opportunity of doing some bilateral events with him, and for him.”
He added: “We very much see this as a follow-up to the state visit… which we continue to see here as a very historic moment between the UK and South Africa.”
Prince Andrew ‘shoving two fingers up at King Charles’ over £30m Royal Lodge standoff
Tensions are continuing to build between Prince Andrew and King Charles over the disgraced duke’s residence at his 31-bedroom Windsor mansion.
Royal commentators have suggested Andrew is standing firm on his plans to remain in the £3mn Royal Lodge, despite his brother making it increasingly difficult for him to live there and shocking images showing the house in a state of disrepair.
Royal author Christopher Wilson believes the duke is “digging his toes in” and “shoving up two fingers at” Charles as he continues to live at the former home of the late Queen Mother and King George VI.
“It’s dishonouring [the Queen Mother’s] memory. It’s shoving up two fingers at King Charles,” he told The Sun. “The state of his mind is reflected in the state of his home. It is falling all around him. He doesn’t care anymore.”
Camilla seen visiting refuge in new documentary
In her new documentary, Camilla is seen visiting a refuge and speaking candidly with domestic abuse survivors about their deeply personal experiences.
Earlier this year, Camilla backed The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign to build two new refuges for women fleeing abuse. Thanks to generous donations from readers the initial £300,000 target has recently been reached, with more than £500,000 of donations pouring in so far and plans are already underway for the building of a second home.
Speaking about the importance of refuges in the documentary Camilla says: “You flee and you arrive at this haven. Room of their own, a door they can lock. And as time goes by, they start having their confidence restored and start their life anew.
“These refuges are literally life savers. Without these refuges, where would they go?”
Full story: Charles and William face calls to dissolve private estates and back out of lucrative NHS deal
King Charles is facing calls to dissolve his lucrative private estates and refund the cash-strapped NHS after it emerged he is making millions from renting out ambulance parking spaces and sub-standard properties.
The monarch and Prince William have sparked uproar after it was revealed they are benefiting from rental deals with public services - including the armed forces and state schools - on their private estates, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.
The two estates earned the royals upwards of £50mn in the last financial year, with both estates being exempt from paying corporation tax or capital gains tax.
Charles has been asked to reconsider an £11.4m deal struck by the Duchy of Lancaster last year to store a fleet of electric ambulances, owned by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust in London, in one of the estate’s warehouses for 15 years.
Read the full story:
Charles and William face calls to dissolve estates which ‘earn millions from NHS’
‘Abolish the Duchies’, campaigners say
King Charles severs financial ties with Prince Andrew
King Charles has instructed the royal purse-keeper to “sever” Prince Andrew’s annual £1 million allowance, according to royal writer Robert Hardman in a new book serialised by the Daily Mail.
The keeper of the privy purse was “instructed to sever [Andrew’s] living allowance” after the Duke of York refused to move out of his 30-room mansion the Royal Lodge into the smaller, nearby Frogmore Cottage.
“’The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,’ confirms one familiar with the situation,” Mr Hardman writes.
“’He claims to have found other sources of income related to his contacts in international trade, sufficient to cover all his costs - which would be a welcome outcome for all parties if that turns out to be the case.
“’But as to whether this funding can be relied upon in the long term is another matter.’”
Watch: Tom Parker Bowles full interview with Geordie Greig
VOICES: The royal family’s finances are a mystery: it’s time to open the books
The view of the monarchy in the UK remains overwhelmingly positive, writes Alan Rusbridger. But the public deserve full transparency on the family’s staggering wealth:
The royals’ finances are shrouded in mystery: they need to open the books
The view of the monarchy in the UK remains overwhelmingly positive, writes Alan Rusbridger. But the public deserve full transparency on the family’s staggering wealth
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments