Royal news live: Kate spotted in public for first time since chemotherapy as Harry arrives in New York alone
The Princess of Wales will be undertaking light duties for the remainder of the year
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
The Princess of Wales has been photographed in public for the first time since announcing that she has completed chemotherapy.
Kate, 42, was seen being driven to church yesterday (22 September) by Prince William on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.
In a poignant video announcing the end of her treatment, the princess said she would be returning to light duty until the end of the year.
Expected engagements include the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall and the princess’s annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has arrived in New York alone for a series of engagements to promote his philanthropic projects.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, attended a high profile, glitzy dinner hosted by the World Health Organisation over the weekend in aid of survivors of childhood violence.
Other notable attendees included Queen Mathilde of Belgium, but Meghan Markle was absent.
Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.”
Princess Anne attends engagements in the Netherlands
Princes Anne attended a series of engagements in the Netherlands over the weekend.
The Princess Royal, 73, is widely considered to be one of the hardest working members of the royal family, but she was forced to take a temporary step back from her duties earlier this summer after being kicked by a horse.
A post on the official royal family Twitter/X account read: “This weekend, The Princess Royal attended events in the Netherlands to commemorate the 80th anniversary of The Battle of Arnhem.
“At the Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery, The Princess joined veterans, Armed Forces personnel and the public in remembrance, placing a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.”
This weekend, The Princess Royal attended events in the Netherlands to commemorate the 80th anniversary of The Battle of Arnhem.#Arnhem80 pic.twitter.com/Zp1S38YVmQ— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 22, 2024
At the Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery, The Princess joined veterans, Armed Forces personnel and the public in remembrance, placing a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.#Arnhem80 pic.twitter.com/V1Ty4s6hVX— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 22, 2024
Prince Harry arrives in New York for solo trip
The Duke of Sussex has arrived in New York for a series of philanthropic engagements.
Harry, 40, began his visit at a glitzy dinner hosted by the World Health Organisation in aid of childhood violence survivors, which aimed to raise awareness of the impact this can have on mental health.
Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.
“I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part.
“He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him [in the UK].”
Princess of Wales makes first public appearance since completing chemotherapy
The Princess of Wales has been photographed in public for the first time since announcing that she has completed chemotheraphy.
Kate, 42, attended church at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire and was seen being driven to the service at Crathie Kirk on Sunday (22 September) by the Prince of Wales.
The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for Church at Balmoral:https://t.co/UZ4lqhNYL9— The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) September 22, 2024
Late Queen was ‘aware’ of Mohamed Al-Fayed allegations, former security head claims
The late Queen Elizabeth II was “aware” of the allegations against Mohamed Al-Fayed before Princess Diana and her sons went on holiday with the businessman.
Former head of royal security Dai Davies claims that he expressed his concerns about the former Harrods owner, currently under investigation for the alleged rape and abuse of 37 women, to the royal family.
Mr Davies told Sky News: “I was horrified because I was aware of some of the allegations even then that were going around.
“I was aware that he had tried very hard to ingratiate himself with the Royal Family and obviously knowing, as I did, the reputation he was alleged [to have] then, I was concerned, and I took the opportunity to inform the Royal Family.”
He was told that the monarch was “aware” in response to the revelation, and the princess and her children proceeded to holiday with Fayed and his son Dodi in Saint Tropez in July of 1997.
The Princess of Wales’s cancer journey: A timeline
Following the news that the Princess of Wales has completed her first work engagement since finishing her cancer treatment, The Independent has taken a look back at her cancer journey so far.
The Princess of Wales’s cancer journey: A timeline
The Princess of Wales has just completed her first work engagement of the year
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like?
These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s virtual event on the future of the royal family.
Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.
If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like? These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s virtual event on the future of the royal family. Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler. If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.
Diana’s brother celebrates charity’s 25th anniversary
Princess Diana’s brother, the Earl Spencer, has celebrated the 25th anniversary of her charity by inviting a choir to her family home.
This saw a whopping 350 members of the Rock Choir perform ‘Make Your Own Kind Of Music’ at Althorp House in Northamptonshire today.
The performance will be used in a new music video to raise funds for The Diana Award.
Prince William previously said that the charity was established “to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world.”
William and Kate’s birthday message to Harry ‘just a company thing'
The Prince and Princess of Wales’s apparent birthday greeting to Prince Harry has been described as “just a company thing”.
It has been noted that the message, shared to the official Kensington Palace Twitter/X account, was not signed off as “W&C”, indicating that had not been personally written by the couple.
A palace insider told The Daily Beast: “It was just a company thing. Happy birthday blah blah blah.”
Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex! https://t.co/ZKJbYDmV6L— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2024
King Charles thanks Royal Navy for their service
King Charles took the opportunity to thank the Royal Navy for their service on an engagement in Scotland yesterday.
Footage of the event was shared by the royal family today with the following statement: “His Majesty paid a visit to @royalnavy crew members stationed in Scotland yesterday to thank them and their families for their service.
“As well as meeting serving personnel and their loved ones, The King boarded a Vanguard-class vessel and was given a tour.
“Before departing the submarine, His Majesty met the Submariners who have spent the greatest amount of time under the waves.
“Thank you to all our Armed Forces for your service! To read more about The King’s visit, head to http://Royal.uk”
🏴🫡 His Majesty paid a visit to @royalnavy crew members stationed in Scotland yesterday to thank them and their families for their service. 🇬🇧— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2024
As well as meeting serving personnel and their loved ones, The King boarded a Vanguard-class vessel and was given a tour.
Before… pic.twitter.com/SaTTMfPpfs
Prince Harry ‘kept on a tight leash'
A British socialite has claimed that Prince Harry is kept “on a tight leash” by Meghan Markle who allegedly stopped him from having a large 40th birthday party.
According to reports, the Duke of Sussex, 40, had a low-key celebration with his family in California.
Lady Victoria Hervey told GB News: “40 is still very young – men are quite juvenile at 40 years old. If he had a choice, he would have probably been in England with a lot of his old friends, but she’s not going to let him do that, is she?”
“I think she keeps him on a really tight leash. You can see it in him, he’s deprived of freedom. She’s sort of his therapist and his babysitter and he’s very, very dependent on her.”
🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/sAlSiV9EaZ— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2024
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments