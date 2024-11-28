Royal news live: King Charles cut out these foods after cancer diagnosis as Beatrice’s working royal plans revealed
The royal couple have cut back on lamb, beef and pork
King Charles has had to make changes to his diet in the wake of his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, with the 76-year-old cutting down on his red meat intake.
His wife Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has revealed that the royal couple have cut back on lamb, beef and pork, as the king assesses what he eats following “what he’s been through recently”.
Cancer Research UK states that red meat is classed as a “probable cause of cancer”, while Buckingham Palace have not disclosed what type of cancer is affecting the monarch.
Since his diagnosis, his niece Princess Beatrice has increased her public profile as she steps up to support the royal family, although insiders have insisted there is no plan for her to take on official duties.
Recently, she attended the Future Textiles exhibition by the King’s Foundation, and remains one of the four Counsellors of State, with the authority to deputise for Charles if he is absent.
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has closed some of its grandest rooms as it undergoes a £369m refurbishment, with ext month’s visit by the Emir of Qatar to be the last state visit to take place for three years.
Multi-million pound cost of King Charles’ coronation revealed
The cost of King Charles’ coronation has been revealed, with government accounts showing that £72 million in taxpayer money was spent on the event.
An annual report from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) shows that it spent £50.3 million on the coronation. This was alongside the £21.7 million in policing costs for the royal event.
The coronation took place on 6 May 2023, marking the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Around 18 million viewers tuned in to watch the ceremony on the BBC – fewer than the 28 million that watched Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
Meghan Markle says ‘every year it gets better’ as she shares holiday plans with kids
Duchess of Sussex gushes over the holiday season, despite keeping this year’s festivities ‘pretty low-key’
Prince Harry’s latest High Court claim could go to trial, judge says
Prince Harry’s latest legal claim against the publishers of the Daily Mail could go to trial, a High Court judge has said.
The Duke of Sussex has accused the publisher of allegedly commissioning unlawful activities, including hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, recording private phone conversations “blagging” private records, and even burglaries to order.
At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday High Court judge Mr Justice Nicklin said that it was important to progress the case to an eventual trial.
Watch: Prince William tries flying drone during army live firing exercise
The Prince of Wales tried flying a drone as he participated in an army training session with the Welsh Guards. William became colonel of the regiment last year and joined soldiers from its 1st Battalion practising live firing on Salisbury Plain on Tuesday (26 November). Drones have become a significant military weapon on the battlefield in the war in Ukraine, used extensively by both sides in the conflict. The prince appeared to enjoy flying the aircraft and one of the regiment’s senior drone operators said afterwards that each one cost £7,000. William wore camouflage gear and a beret for his visit to Salisbury Plain and the former Army officer also got to grips with a sniper’s rifle and fired a machine gun.
Inside the next phase Buckingham Palace’s £369m refurbishment
Buckingham Palace will be undergoing huge upheavals in the coming months as the £369m refurbishment closes some of its grandest rooms.
The palace’s grandest rooms will undergo “phased closures” for renovation, beginning with the White Drawing Room, the Music Room, the Blue Drawing Room and the State Dining Room.
This will be followed by the Ballroom, where state banquets are held, and state rooms including the Throne Room and the Green Drawing Room.
Work will be paused during the summer months as the state rooms open to the public as usual.
Teenage photographer Liz Hatton who inspired Princess Kate dies aged 17
Kate invites child survivors of Southport attack to her carol concert
The Princess of Wales has invited child survivors of the Southport stabbing to her annual Christmas carol concert.
Kate, who is recovering from cancer, has invited child survivors of the attack to her festive event at Westminster Abbey on December 6, Kensington Palace has confirmed.
It comes after the princess made a surprise visit with her husband William to meet the bereaved families of the victims in Southport last month.
The royal couple met privately with the families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, who were fatally stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 in Southport, as well as the children’s dance teacher.
At the Southport Community Centre they met emergency responders involved in the attack and heard about their experiences.
The princess has set her sights on being able to stage the Together At Christmas service in 2024 despite the health challenges she has faced in what the Prince of Wales described as a “brutal” year.
Highgrove decorations feature Camilla’s dog Beth and eco-friendly ornaments
The King’s country estate Highgrove has been decorated for Christmas, with a sweet nod to the Queen’s beloved dog Beth.
Among the tree ornaments is an embroidered motif of the Jack Russell, who had to be put down last weekend, leaving Camilla heartbroken.
The handmade likeness of Beth, wearing a red bandana decorated with a crown, and one of Camilla’s other terrier Bluebell, complete with a crown on the dog’s head, are new additions to the Highgrove shop this year.
Highgrove decorations feature Camilla’s dog Beth and eco-friendly ornaments
Staff at Highgrove in Gloucestershire are preparing to welcome the public in the run-up to Christmas.
Prince of Wales tries his hand at flying drone during Army visit
The Prince of Wales has spoken about the “reality” of drone warfare as he tried flying an unmanned aerial vehicle during a training session with the Welsh Guards on Tuesday.
William became colonel of the regiment last year and joined soldiers from its 1st Battalion practising live firing on Salisbury Plain.
Drones have become a significant military weapon on the battlefield in the war in Ukraine, used extensively by both sides in the conflict.
The prince appeared to enjoy flying the aircraft and one of the regiment’s senior drone operators said afterwards that each one cost £7,000.
He said about the prince: “With the drones he was saying what’s happening is reality.”
The drone operator, who declined to give his name, added: “It’s a new bit of kit brought into a military context.
“Drones have been a thing for years but now we’re utilising them as an asset on the ground and it’s proven successful in current affairs that’s actually happening now.”
William wore camouflage gear and a beret for his visit to Salisbury Plain and the former Army officer also got to grips with a sniper’s rifle and fired a machine gun.
Meghan Markle says ‘every year it gets better’ as she shares holiday plans with Archie and Lilibet
Meghan Markle is embracing the magic of the holidays, thanks to her children with Prince Harry.
In an interview with Marie Claire, the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex reflected on how her children — son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three — are reaching the age when the festive season feels even more special.
“I love the holidays,” Meghan shared enthusiastically. “Archie and Lilibet are now three and five, so every year it gets better.”
