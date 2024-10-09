✕ Close King Charles won't let cancer stop him', says former royal butler

The King will miss next month’s COP29 climate summit, it has been reported.

Charles, 75, has allegedly not been invited to this year’s event after government officials concluded that it would be in the best interests of his health and schedule.

“The King will not be going to COP. He has not been asked by the government to attend the event and he is also mindful of his own commitments following the upcoming autumn tour,” a source told The Mirror.

Taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November, COP29 will see world leaders gather to discuss climate change and the collaborative steps they can take to tackle it.

The monarch won widespread praise last December for a speech at COP28 where he stressed the importance of urgently meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement goals

This comes after it was reported that the King is to “pause” his cancer treatment while taking part in a high-profile visit to Australia and Samoa this month after getting the go-ahead from doctors.

Charles, who will make the nine-day visit with Queen Camilla, was first diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year after a routine procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

It is understood that he will continue his treatment upon his return, following 11 days of travelling. His doctor will accompany him on what is the most significant overseas tour he has made since the diagnosis.

The Independent has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.