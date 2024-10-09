Royal news – live: King Charles to miss key summit days after ‘pause’ in cancer treatment approved by doctors
The monarch was given the greenlight by doctors to temporarily pause his cancer treatment this month
The King will miss next month’s COP29 climate summit, it has been reported.
Charles, 75, has allegedly not been invited to this year’s event after government officials concluded that it would be in the best interests of his health and schedule.
“The King will not be going to COP. He has not been asked by the government to attend the event and he is also mindful of his own commitments following the upcoming autumn tour,” a source told The Mirror.
Taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November, COP29 will see world leaders gather to discuss climate change and the collaborative steps they can take to tackle it.
The monarch won widespread praise last December for a speech at COP28 where he stressed the importance of urgently meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement goals
This comes after it was reported that the King is to “pause” his cancer treatment while taking part in a high-profile visit to Australia and Samoa this month after getting the go-ahead from doctors.
Charles, who will make the nine-day visit with Queen Camilla, was first diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year after a routine procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.
It is understood that he will continue his treatment upon his return, following 11 days of travelling. His doctor will accompany him on what is the most significant overseas tour he has made since the diagnosis.
The Independent has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.
Prince William could be coming into conflict with Anne’s 'raison d’être’
A royal commentator has speculated that Prince William’s vision for a radically slimmed-down monarchy could affect Princess Anne, widely believed to be the hardest-working royal.
Tom Skyes, royal editor at The Daily Beast, noted that the Princess Royal’s “raison d’être is zooming around the country, squeezing in 500-plus engagements a year.”
He explained: “William has made it very clear he doesn’t see that as the family’s role anymore, preferring a tiny number of limited, high-impact engagements and events to the paternalistic, seen-to-be-believed, helicopter-riding royal attitude of old.”
The princess carried out 172 engagements between January and April of this year – more than double the number of any other working royal.
Duke of Kent celebrates 89th birthday
The Duke of Kent is today celebrating his 89th birthday today (9 October).
He is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and has held his title for over a record-breaking 82 years.
Wishing The Duke of Kent a very Happy 89th Birthday today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/FsIQnRpimV— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2024
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh commemorate war dead in Malta
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have paid tribute to those who gave their lives during the Second World War while on their ongoing visit to Malta.
Alongside a post showing the couple placing tributes into Valletta harbour, the royal family acknowledged the awarding of the George Cross to the Maltese population in 1942.
“In 1942, at the height of the attacks, King George VI awarded the George Cross to the Maltese population in recognition of their resistance, endurance and loyalty,” it was said in a statement.
Their Royal Highnesses commemorated the bravery of the people of Malta during the Second World War, casting a wreath into Valletta harbour which suffered relentless aerial attacks by the Luftwaffe and Italian Air Force.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 8, 2024
In 1942, at the height of the attacks, King George VI… pic.twitter.com/zZC4ZUbcm0
Duchess of Edinburgh to read special CBeebies bedtime story tomorrow
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s special reading of a bedtime story to mark World Sight Day will air on CBeebies tomorrow.
She said in a trailer for the programme: “Millions of us need glasses to see the world clearly.
“World Sight Day is a reminder to all of us to take care of our eyes, whether we need glasses or not.
“Our eyes are precious, and our sight is something to cherish and look after. So, let’s remember to take care of our eyes this World Sight Day.”
The duchess is set to read Specs for Rex, written by Yasmeen Ismail – a story about a young lion who is reluctant to wear glasses to school.
📚 The Duchess of Edinburgh reads a @CBeebiesHQ Bedtime Story to mark World Sight Day!— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 4, 2024
The Duchess reads Specs for Rex by Yasmeen Ismail
Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/eeoFfhY6lD pic.twitter.com/PPXpKwAO6Y
Melania sheds new light on the Trumps relationship with the royal family
Melania Trump has shed light on the royal family’s relationship with the former president and first lady ahead of next month’s presidential election.
This could see Donald Trump enter the White House for a second term after he lost to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in November 2022.
Writing in her new memoir, she revealed that she shares an “ongoing correspondence” with King Charles and explained that she and her husband “truly connected” with the late Queen Elizabeth II on a state visit in 2019, during Mr Trump’s first presidential term.
She proceeded to praise the royals for their hospitality during the visit, revealing that the late queen even gifted her a specially commissioned silver box engraved with the ceiling motifs from the Buckingham Palace music room.
King Charles ‘reluctantly’ agrees to eat lunch
King Charles is said to have finally broken his decades-long aversion to eating lunch on the advice of doctors and Queen Camilla.
The monarch, 75, is now reported to be eating half an avocado for the sake of his health as he continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.
A source told the Daily Mail: “With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime – a snack, really.
“He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day.
“It’s important, particularly if you have got an illness.”
Duke of Edinburgh meets young people taking part in International Award
Prince Edward yesterday met with young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award.
The meeting came as part of a four-day tour of Malta that will see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh undertake a packed schedule of engagements as they celebrate the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence.
The royal family said on their official Twitter/X account: “The Duke of Edinburgh was also able to tour the new Maltese HQ of @intaward where he met young people taking part in activities as they work towards their bronze, silver and gold awards.”
The Duke of Edinburgh was also able to tour the new Maltese HQ of @intaward where he met young people taking part in activities as they work towards their bronze, silver and gold awards. pic.twitter.com/4VzY2mrXoI— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 8, 2024
Prince Harry shares sweet detail about Princess Lilibet’s hair
Prince Harry shared a sweet detail about Princess Lilibet’s hair at the WellChild Awards last week.
Giving a rare insight into the young princess’s life, he said that Lilibet, three, had inherited her mother Meghan Markle’s thick hair.
Hello! magazine’s CEO, Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, who was in attendance, revealed: “He marvelled that it won’t be long until Lili can sit on hers.”
Harry, 40, flew to the UK especially for the event, which celebrates the achievements of seriously ill young people and their carers.
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s Malta tour continues
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will continue their brief tour of Malta to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence today.
Their Wednesday schedule will see them visit the home shared by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the early days of their marriage between 1949 and 1951, Villa Guardamangia.
The couple lived there while Philip was stationed in the country as a serving Royal Navy officer.
