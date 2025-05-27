King Charles speech live: Canada facing ‘unprecedented challenges’ amid Trump tensions, declares monarch
Charles is the first British monarch in almost 70 years to preside over the opening of the Canadian parliament
King Charles has warned Canada is facing a “critical moment” in its history, with the world a “more dangerous and uncertain place”.
Charles delivered an address written by the Canadian government that said prime minister Mark Carney’s administration would bond with “reliable trading partners and allies”, a move that follows Donald Trump’s economic tactics.
Many Canadians have seen the King’s two-day visit to Ottawa as a symbol of support for the nation that has faced the unwanted attention of Mr Trump’s trade war against his neighbour and threats to annex Canada.
After highlighting worrying periods from the past, Charles said: “Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect.
“The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing. Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing.“We must be clear-eyed: the world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War.
“Canada is facing challenges that are unprecedented in our lifetimes.”
Recap | What did Charles say in his speech?
He said in his speech lasting 26 minutes delivered in English and French: “The Prime Minister and the President of the United States, for example, have begun defining a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the US, rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.
“In parallel, the Government is working to strengthen its relationships with reliable trading partners and allies around the world, recognising that Canada has what the world needs and the values the world respects.”
Canada sets an example to the world as a 'force for good.'
The King has now concluded his speech by saying Canada sets an example to the world as a “force for good.”
He thanked the people of Canada for his and Queen Camilla's "warm welcome".
Charles ended the speech by saying: "As the anthem reminds us: The True North is indeed strong and free!"
'Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power'
“All Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away,” the King said.
It comes after Canada faced unwanted attention from Mr Trump who launched a trade war against his neighbour and made threats to annex the country as America’s 51st state.
'Uniting behind what makes Canada unique'
Canadians are "uniting behind what makes Canada unique" during a time of "great change", the King said.
He said the government is "determined to protect" the institutions which bring these to the world, such as Radio Canada.
He also says the government will protect Canada's nature "more than ever before".
Carney government's policies
The speech has also covered the policy priorities of Prime Minister Carney's new government.
The King has revealed some upcoming changes to homebuying credits, childcare costs and pharmacare that will save people hundred’s of dollars a year.
'Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing.'
Referring to Canada's recent relationship with the US, the King said: "Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing."
"Canada is facing challenges that are unprecedented in our lifetimes. Many Canadians are feeling anxious", he says.
"Yet this moment is also an incredible opportunity. An opportunity for renewal. An opportunity to think big and to act bigger," he says.
"An opportunity for Canada to embark on the largest transformation of its economy since the Second World War."
'We will unleash a new era of growth', says King
The King spoke about trade saying that by removing barriers that have held back the Canadian economy, "we will unleash a new era of growth that will ensure we don’t just survive ongoing trade wars, but emerge from them stronger than ever".
Canada is facing 'unprecedented challenges'
"Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect," Says King Charles
King Charles has arrived and will start his speech in a few minutes
The King is set to start his speech in the next few minutes.
The King will read what is put before him by Canada's prime minister and his team. The speech is usually read by Canada's governor general, the monarch's representative in Canada.
