Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles hosted a historic first on Wednesday, with a film premiere taking place at a royal palace for the first time at his Windsor Castle home.

His new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision chronicles the monarch's lifetime dedication to championing nature.

Filmed over seven months last year, the 77-year-old King's film, set for release on Amazon Prime next month, promises a deeply personal insight into his decades of environmental activism and the philosophy that has motivated him.

In the documentary, the King expresses his concern that the situation is “rapidly going backwards” with humanity “actually destroying our means to survival”.

Charles added that he “wasn’t going to be diverted” from his longstanding environmental campaigning, despite facing previous criticism for his views.

However, he also shared a hopeful outlook, wishing that “by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil” there will be greater awareness of the “need to bring things back together again”.

Viewers will also see a more personal side to the monarch, including him collecting eggs from his chickens at their “Cluckingham Palace” coop on his Highgrove estate. He also shares his fondness for a crispy baked potato, declaring “red Duke of Yorks” as the superior variety for this dish.

Actor Kate Winslet, who narrates the film, also recounts how Charles was “haunted” by the criticism he faced after he said in a 1986 television interview that he talked to plants.

The documentary describes how the King, as Prince of Wales, emerged as a key figure on the environment over the years, making regular keynote speeches, despite “cries from some that he should take a back seat”, Ms Winslet said.

The King, in new footage, adds: “I just felt this was the approach that I was going to stick to. A course I set and I wasn’t going to be diverted from.”

open image in gallery The documentary describes how the King, as Prince of Wales, emerged as a key figure on the environment over the years ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

After an academic comments that the world is not on the “trajectory” needed to limit the worst effects of climate change, Charles remarks: “It’s rapidly going backwards, I’ve said that for the last 40 years, but anyway, there we are… I can only do what I can do, which is not very much – anyway.

“People don’t seem to understand it’s not just climate that’s the problem, it’s also biodiversity loss, so we’re actually destroying our means of survival, all the time.

“To put that back together again is possible, but we should have been doing it long ago. We’ve got to do it as fast as we can now.”

He adds: “Maybe, by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil, there might be a little more awareness… of the need to bring things back together again.”

Ms Winslet, meanwhile, says: “While explaining his passion for organic gardening to the press, Prince Charles made a comment that has haunted him ever since.”

Archive footage of him describing how he talks to plants is included in the film.

open image in gallery King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted the premiere at Windsor Castle ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Ian Skelly, co-author of the King’s 2010 book, Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World, said: “Those criticisms really upset him. He got treated very unfairly, seen very unfairly, and those of us that knew him better were quite upset by that.

“It was difficult to know how to respond, but I really felt for him.”

Charles had said in 1986: “I just come and talk to the plants, really – very important to talk to them, they respond.”

A young Duke of Sussex, who has a troubled relationship with the King, appears fleetingly in archive footage in which Charles is teaching his youngest son how to fish at Balmoral.

The Prince of Wales also features, as a small child with Charles at Highgrove, lying next to his father on the grass as a youngster, and visiting a herd of cows with Charles at Home Farm in 2004, when William was in his twenties.

Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the now Prince and Princess of Wales, are pictured briefly in footage from the King’s coronation.

And the late Queen Elizabeth II is shown filming a young Charles, in archive footage of the future king in home movies.

open image in gallery Kate Winslet, pictured at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, has narrated the documentary ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Discussing his decision to plant a wide range of rare varieties of vegetables at Highgrove when he began developing the gardens in the 1980s, he reveals his appreciation of the humble baked potato.

“Part of that is to find the right varieties. If you want to have a decent baked potato, which I love, you’ve got to have the crispy skins, so the red Duke of Yorks are very good.”

The documentary explores the origins, evolution and scientific foundations of the King’s “harmony” philosophy, which he set out in his 2010 book.

The book will be republished by HarperCollins in March to mark the release of the documentary

The documentary also shows how The King’s Foundation, which has its headquarters at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, embraces the harmony approach – the importance of living in balance with nature – through projects focusing on community regeneration, sustainable textiles and traditional skills.

The King and Queen will attend the premiere at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, believed by Buckingham Palace to be the first time a global movie premiere has been held at a royal residence.

A spokesperson for the King said the film was “not a conventional royal documentary”.

“There are no golden carriages here; no glittering crowns or crimson robes,” the spokesperson added.

“Instead, this is a deeply personal exploration of ideas that have shaped His Majesty’s life and work: the interconnectedness of all things, the wisdom of traditional knowledge, and the belief that we can build a future that works in partnership with nature rather than against it.”

The spokesperson added that it “sets a new high watermark for royal documentaries”.

The film is believed to be the King’s first documentary with a streaming platform.

The Duke of Sussex famously signed a deal with Amazon’s rival Netflix, leading to the controversial series Harry & Meghan, in which the couple laid bare their struggles with royal life.

Amazon produced the series A Very Royal Scandal – a dramatised retelling of the King’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s disastrous Newsnight interview.

‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ will be released on 6 February on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.