Royal family to spend Easter Sunday apart this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen will spend Easter Sunday at a service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, joined by other members of the royal family.

However, Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will be notably absent.

The couple have opted to spend the holiday weekend privately with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in Norfolk. This family time comes just before the children return to school, according to a source cited by The Mirror.

The Waleses, who have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate, missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

There is expected to be a good turnout of other members of the royal family who will join Charles and Camilla at the traditional Easter Matins service in the 15th-century chapel in Berkshire on Sunday.

The King delighted well-wishers when he appeared at the church last year after cancer treatment ( Hollie Adams/PA )

Last week, the Queen paid tribute to the King’s sense of duty, saying he “loves his work” and wants to do “more and more and more” as he gets better.

Camilla said Charles, 76, who is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer, was “driven” by helping others and indicated his cancer journey was one of “recovery”.

Last month, the King experienced temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic, which required a short period of hospital observation that day.

Charles’s Easter Sunday appearance last year was his first major public one following his cancer diagnosis.

He was applauded by the crowds as he greeted well-wishers who urged him to “keep going strong”.