Royal news live: King Charles celebrates milestone birthday as Palace unveils regal portrait and sweet tribute
A new portrait of the King was unveiled to mark the monarch’s 76th birthday
The King has celebrated his 76th birthday by visiting a food distribution hub as part of his drive to support charities feeding the nation.
A smiling Charles appeared on good form as he arrived at the Deptford Trading Estate in south London for the engagement, without the Queen who is recovering from a chest infection.
Charles was opening the first Coronation Food Hub at the Deptford site, and a second one in Knowsley, Merseyside, virtually.
Volunteers from the Felix Project, who were dressed in the charity’s signature green, clapped and cheered the monarch and waved flags as he stepped from his Bentley.
The Royal Family wished the King a happy birthday, with the Prince and Princess of Wales sharing a candid photo of him in Samoa wearing sunglasses and a floral garland around his neck.
A congratulatory message with a more formal portrait of the King standing in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace was also unveiled online.
William and Kate’s account shared an image of Charles in the sunshine during his recent long-haul overseas trip to Samoa as he was opening The King’s Garden at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia.
The message read: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!”
William charmed by Northern Ireland’s own prince of the silver screen
The heir to the throne was charmed by Northern Ireland’s very own prince of the silver screen during a visit to the region.
The Prince of Wales admired Oscar-winner James Martin’s MBE medal as the pair were introduced, remarking “I recognise that”.
Martin, who became the first actor with Downs Syndrome to win an Academy award when he was recognised for his role in the short film An Irish Goodbye, smiled and said it had been a great opportunity and said it had been a “big step for small actors”.
He commended the Studio Ulster virtual production training suite where they met at the Ulster University, saying there had not been a facility like that for him when he was younger, and spoke with pride of Northern Ireland productions including the popular Derry Girls to a smiling William.
William also took a rare turn behind the camera as he was shown around the state-of-the-art facility, practising moving a video camera along rails while talking to the students.
Horses misbehaving at King Charles’ 76th birthday gun salute
The King’s Royal Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute next to Buckingham Palace at noon on Thursday 14 November to mark King Charles’ 76th birthday. Some of the artillery horses refused to behave themselves for the big occasion with at least one ditching its rider for a solo canter around Green Park. With the horses under control the King’s Artillery proceeded to fire off 41 blank rounds at 10-second intervals, while the Irish Guards provided musical accompaniment. Twenty-one is the most common number of gun salutes, with 20 rounds added if the salute is fired from a Royal Park, adding up to a total of 41.
Prince of Wales arrives at the Ulster University campus in Belfast
The Prince of Wales has arrived at the Ulster University campus in Belfast for his second engagement of the day in Northern Ireland.
He will meet students and hear about the work by the university to solidify Northern Ireland’s reputation in the creative fields, including the work of the Ulster Screen Academy training the next generation of film, animation and gaming creators and production workers.
William is expected to meet Oscar-winning actor James Martin.
What is the King’s Coronation Food Hub?
The King’s Coronation Food Project was launched on his birthday last year in a bid to bridge the gap between food need and food waste in the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The project has saved 940 tonnes of surplus food – the equivalent of more than two million meals – in its first year.
Since its inception, more than £15 million has been raised to design, build and run a future network of up to 10 Coronation Food Hubs across the UK. Three more hubs are due open in the year ahead.
The project aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK, by saving more surplus food, supercharging food distribution networks and delivering a flexible funding programme to support the wider sector.
As well as saving 940 tonnes of surplus food in its first year – equivalent to 2.24 million meal portions, a further 1,900 tonnes – or 4.5 million meals – have also been donated by partners of the project.
Meanwhile, £715,000 has been awarded by the King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF) to 33 charities working in some of the most deprived parts of the country, with the grants set to enable the rescue of 640 tonnes of food waste, feeding 95,000 people.
Prince of Wales visits homelessness project during Northern Ireland trip
The Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland for a visit that will involve engagements focusing on homelessness and the region’s creative industries.
The trip was due to take place in May this year but was postponed because of the calling of the UK general election.
William’s first visit was to a project in Belfast aimed at helping to prevent homelessness for young people leaving care.
He was welcomed to The Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service for young people experiencing homelessness operated by the Simon Community.
On arrival William was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant for Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.
South Belfast and Mid Down MP and SDLP leader Claire Hanna also welcomed the prince with Jim Dennison, the chief executive of the Simon Community, and Neil McKittrick, the Northern Ireland lead for William’s Homewards initiative.
The Simon Community is a member of the Northern Ireland element of the prince’s initiative to tackle homelessness.
New Balmoral tartan created at request of King
A tartan designed at the King’s request, which will be used at Balmoral, has been lodged with the Scottish Register of Tartans.
The Balmoral Glen Gelder tartan, designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority, uses the specific colours and shades of the King Charles III tartan which the authority presented to the monarch last year.
That pattern was created to mark the coronation and in recognition of the King’s strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland dress and Scottish tartans.
The new tartan, announced as the King celebrates his 76th birthday, will be used for furnishings and staff uniforms at Balmoral and on a limited range of products that will be available to the public at Balmoral Castle next year.
Pictured: King meets members of the Felix Project as he departs after a visit to first Coronation Food Hub
King’s anti-food waste project saves equivalent of more than two million meals
The King’s Coronation Food Project has saved 940 tonnes of surplus food – the equivalent of more than two million meals, according to an impact report marking the first anniversary of the initiative.
Charles launched the drive a year ago and since then more than £15 million has been raised to design, build and run a future network of up to 10 Coronation Food Hubs across the UK.
Three more hubs are due open in the year ahead, the report revealed.
The project aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK, by saving more surplus food, supercharging food distribution networks and delivering a flexible funding programme to support the wider sector.
The initiative, which partners with The Felix Project and FareShare, has made “significant and tangible progress towards achieving” its goals, the report said.
As well as saving 940 tonnes of surplus food in its first year – equivalent to 2.24 million meal portions, a further 1,900 tonnes – or 4.5 million meals – have also been donated by partners of the project.
