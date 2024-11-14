Royal news - live: King Charles celebrates milestone birthday as Kate and William poke fun with candid photo
Charles will open the first two Coronation Food Hubs on the first anniversary of the launch of his Coronation Food Project
The royal family has wished the King a happy 76th birthday, with the Prince and Princess of Wales sharing a photo of the relaxed-looking monarch wearing sunglasses and a garland during a recent royal tour.
The monarchy’s official social media accounts posted a congratulatory message with a more formal portrait of the King standing in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.
William and Kate’s account shared an image of Charles in the sunshine during his recent long-haul overseas trip to Samoa as he was opening The King’s Garden at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia.
The message read: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!”
Charles is treating his birthday as a normal working day and carrying on with his duties despite facing a personally challenging year in which both he and daughter-in-law Kate were diagnosed with cancer.
The King will open the first two Coronation Food Hubs on the first anniversary of the launch of his Coronation Food Project, designed to bridge the gap between food need and food waste in the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.
King’s anti-food waste project saves equivalent of more than two million meals
The King’s Coronation Food Project has saved 940 tonnes of surplus food – the equivalent of more than two million meals, according to an impact report marking the first anniversary of the initiative.
Charles launched the drive a year ago and since then more than £15 million has been raised to design, build and run a future network of up to 10 Coronation Food Hubs across the UK.
Three more hubs are due open in the year ahead, the report revealed.
The project aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK, by saving more surplus food, supercharging food distribution networks and delivering a flexible funding programme to support the wider sector.
The initiative, which partners with The Felix Project and FareShare, has made “significant and tangible progress towards achieving” its goals, the report said.
As well as saving 940 tonnes of surplus food in its first year – equivalent to 2.24 million meal portions, a further 1,900 tonnes – or 4.5 million meals – have also been donated by partners of the project.
King arrives at Coronation Food Hub in south-east London
The King has opened a Coronation Food Hub in south-east London to celebrate his 76th birthday.
Charles was greeted by Sir Kenneth Olisa, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, and taken to the entrance of the Deptford hub where the King was greeted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
The opening of two centres on Thursday will mark the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project.
Project chairwoman Dame Martina Milburn, Baroness Louise Casey and other representatives of the charities involved also met Charles.
Volunteers from the Felix Project, who will run the Deptford hub, waved flags and cheers as the King arrived.
Birthday wishes for the King from the royal family
Pictured: King Charles dons black tie on red carpet for world premiere of Gladiator II
King holds audience with possible contender to be next archbishop of Canterbury
The King has held an audience with one of the possible contenders to become the next archbishop of Canterbury.
Charles welcomed the Right Reverend Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to appoint him as Lord High Almoner and formally present him with his Badge of Office.
The role of Lord High Almoner dates back to the 12th century and involves attending upon, or representing, the sovereign at the Royal Maundy Service.
Mr Usher is an ecologist, a keen beekeeper and the Church’s lead bishop on the environment, while the King is known for his campaigning on green issues.
The bishop is one of those thought to be in the running to become the 106th archbishop of Canterbury, following the resignation of Justin Welby.
Hampshire tea company recognised for sustainability by Duke of Edinburgh
The Duke of Edinburgh has presented a Hampshire tea company with the King’s Award in Sustainable Development for its work helping to improve lives of people around the world.
Ahmad Tea, based in Chandler’s Ford, is one of 29 organisations around the country to be recognised with the honour in 2024.
During his visit to the company’s headquarters, Prince Edward, who was accompanied by Countess Mountbatten of Burma and the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, was presented with a box of tea called Royal Ceylon which had been blended especially for the King.
The British family-owned company which supplies teas to 65 countries worldwide, was presented with the award in recognition of its sustainability projects, philanthropic initiatives and ethical practices.
A spokeswoman for the firm said that it donates up to 20% of its profits to local and global initiatives ranging from the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association to funding a cancer hospital in Sri Lanka as well as health programmes for women in tea-growing regions of Assam and Kenya.
‘Fairytale’ picnic cottage enjoyed by Queen Victoria is restored to its former glory
A “fairytale” picnic cottage enjoyed by Queen Victoria on her visits to Balmoral has been saved from ruin by a conservation charity.
Built by Queen Victoria’s granddaughter, Princess Louise, around 1850, the cottage had fallen into disrepair but has been restored to its former glory through work commissioned by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).
Moxon Architects helped NTS develop the plans for the restoration work and contractors completed the work this autumn, having started in June this year.
They cleared rubble from inside the building, before repointing mortar and harling on the cottage walls, dismantling dormer windows and installing doors, windows and floors to make it watertight and accessible.
The cottage is situated in woodlands near Linn of Quoich on Mar Lodge Estate national nature reserve close to Braemar in Aberdeenshire.
King celebrates 76th birthday with day out on official duties
The King is celebrating his 76th birthday, marking the occasion with a visit to a surplus food festival.
Charles is treating the day as a normal working one and carrying on with his duties despite facing a personally challenging year in which both he and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer.
The monarch will open the first two Coronation Food Hubs on the first anniversary of the launch of his Coronation Food Project, designed to bridge the gap between food need and food waste in the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.
He will head to Deptford in south London to formally unveil the first hub, tour the centre with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and attend the surplus food festival being staged to celebrate the royal visit, before virtually opening another hub in Merseyside.
The event will be a solo one for Charles, with the Queen, who had hoped to join him, still recovering from a nasty chest infection.
Pictured: King celebrates film and TV industry at Buckingham Palace
Princess of Wales shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of Christmas carol concert arrangements
Princess Kate shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of Christmas concert arrangements
The Princess of Wales has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her upcoming Christmas carol concert. Kate, who is recovering from cancer, is going ahead with her televised festive event at Westminster Abbey on 6 December, Kensington Palace announced. In an Instagram video, posted on Wednesday (13 November), the princess gave followers a glimpse at invitations being printed for this year’s concert. The caption reads: “Something exciting is coming. The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.We can’t wait for you to join us too.”
