An Indigenous protestor was arrested for attempting to confront King Charles on the final day of his Australian tour, calling him “king of thieves”.

The monarch, 75, and his supporters were targeted by Wayne “Coco” Wharton, who encouraged the crowds gathered at the Sydney Opera House to leave with the King.

Mr Wharton said: “Go home with the King. He is a king of thieves and a king of liars. You have no receipt, you have no agreement on the occupation of this country. You are a nation of thieves. You’re guilty.”

Mr Wharton’s daughter, Nellie Pollard-Wharton, said he was attempting to issue an arrest notice for King Charles because of the royals’ historic treatment of Australia’s Aboriginal people.

This came after a visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) in Sydney, where the King met with First Nations elders. One told him their goal was “sovereignty” in an apparent reference to a protest the previous day.

On Monday, the monarch was accused of “genocide” against Australia’s First Nations by Senator Lidia Thorpe who told him, “You are not my King.”The royal couple will fly to Samoa from Australia for a three-day visit.