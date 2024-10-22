✕ Close King Charles heckled by Australian senator: ‘Give us our land back’

The King has brushed off protests from Indigenous people on the final day of his Australian tour.

When Charles met First Nations elders during a visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) in Sydney on Tuesday, one told him their goal was “sovereignty” in an apparent reference to a protest the previous day.

On Monday, the monarch was accused of “genocide” against Australia’s First Nations by senator Lidia Thorpe who told him, “You are not my King.”

The Indigenous senator has spoken out to explain why she confronted Charles after his parliamentary address.

Ms Thorpe, from Victoria, has long advocated for a treaty between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians to recognise their autonomy and set right historical wrongs.

This was followed by a visit to a pioneering cancer clinic where the king met with fellow cancer sufferers and those working to combat the disease.

At the Melanoma Institute Australia, the monarch met with brain cancer survivor Richard Scolyer, who is in remission after undergoing pioneering surgery last year.

He also learned about the work being used to combat melanoma – one of the most commonly diagnosed types of cancer in Australia.

“That was an amazing opportunity for us to tell the king about what we’re doing here trying to deal with Australia’s national cancer, and to talk about how we’re trying to get to zero deaths from melanoma,” Mr Scolyer said.