Independent
Trump latest
Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by bus outside hospital

The boy was hit by a white single decker bus which was travelling near the entrance to the A&E department, Kent Police said.

Stanley Murphy-Johns
Friday 08 August 2025 05:04 EDT
Kent Police were called to the collision outside the Queen Elizabeth Queen Margaret (QEQM) hospital in Margate just after 4pm yesterday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kent Police were called to the collision outside the Queen Elizabeth Queen Margaret (QEQM) hospital in Margate just after 4pm yesterday (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus outside a hospital in Kent.

Police were called to the collision outside the Queen Elizabeth Queen Margaret (QEQM) hospital in Margate just after 4pm yesterday.

The boy was hit by a white single decker bus which was travelling near the entrance to the A&E department, Kent Police said.

He had reportedly left the hospital on foot before the collision took place.

He was taken back inside the hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after.

Investigators from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

