Rayner should pay back ‘avoided’ tax if she returns to Cabinet – Badenoch

Angela Rayner should pay back the tax she “avoided” if the former deputy prime minister is to return to Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet, the Conservative leader said.

Kemi Badenoch claimed the Prime Minister is considering bringing back Ms Rayner because he is “desperate to shore up his crumbling leadership”.

Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons he was “very proud” of Ms Rayner and “everything she’s done for this Labour Government”.

It came ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget statement on Wednesday.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mrs Badenoch said: “We’ve read this weekend that he wants the former deputy prime minister back in his Cabinet. He must have forgotten that she had to resign only a few months ago for tax evasion.

“When did the Prime Minister decide that lawbreakers can be lawmakers?”

Sir Keir replied: “While she’s scrolling through Twitter, we’ve delivered – rail fares are frozen, prescription charges frozen, the minimum wage? Boosted.

“We’re focusing on the cost of living, the single most important thing for this country. She’s focusing on tittle-tattle.”

Mrs Badenoch then said: “It’s not tittle-tattle.

“We all know that he’s only talking about welcoming the deputy prime minister back because he is desperate to shore up his crumbling leadership.

“But if he were to welcome her back, will he set a condition that she must pay back the £40,000 of property taxes she avoided? The same property taxes they’re very happy to put on everyone else.

“And will she also return her £17,000 of severance pay?”

Sir Keir replied: “The former deputy prime minister is the biggest social mobility story this country has ever told. She started from humble beginnings and fought her way to the very top.

“I’m very proud of what she’s achieved in politics. I’m very proud of everything she’s done for this Labour Government.”

During the session, Mrs Badenoch had criticised the Prime Minister over Budget leaks and called for the Prime Minister to order an investigation.

“The Prime Minister doesn’t seem to appreciate the impact of these Budget leaks on the UK economy,” she said, as she urged him to “punish” those responsible for briefings.

She later added: “We all know that he did not have a serious leak inquiry.

“What he did was he asked Morgan McSweeney (Downing Street chief of staff) to investigate Morgan McSweeney and then Morgan McSweeney discovered that Morgan McSweeney was innocent.

“All of this calls into question the Prime Minister’s judgment.”

Mrs Badenoch also accused No 10 advisers of briefing against Health Secretary Wes Streeting and other senior Cabinet ministers.

The Prime Minister said: “No-one in No 10 has briefed against Cabinet ministers and the Health Secretary’s doing a fantastic job.”