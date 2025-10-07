Kemi Badenoch to focus on economy in leader’s speech to Tory conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch will put the economy at the heart of her leader’s speech as she closes the Conservative Party conference.

The Tories have sought to put a stronger economy and stronger borders at the centre of their agenda for the conference.

Mrs Badenoch has already confirmed a policy to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and deport 150,000 people a year.

In her speech on Wednesday, she will turn to the economy, setting out a “golden rule” that half of all money saved from cuts must be put towards driving down the deficit.

The other half would go on spending or cutting taxes to boost the economy.

It follows the party’s pledge to cut £47 billion of spending by restricting welfare and shrinking the Civil Service.

She is expected to say: “It starts with fiscal responsibility. We have to get the deficit down.

“And we must also show how every tax cut or spending increase is paid for.

“So today, I am going to introduce a new golden economic rule.

“Every pound we save will be put to work. At least half will go towards cutting the deficit.”

She will claim that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ plans will see the deficit double over the next 10 years, which she will call “not sustainable” and “not fair”.

“It is stealing from our children and grandchildren. And Conservatives will put a stop to it,” she is expected to say.

She is also set to propose doubling the apprenticeship budget by reducing student numbers by 100,000 a year.

The policy would see caps on student numbers reintroduced on all subject areas and then gradually lowered for courses that do not provide good enough opportunities for graduates.

She will say: “So we will shut down these rip-off courses and use the money to double the apprenticeship budget, giving thousands more young people the chance of a proper start in life.”

Cutting student numbers would save £3 billion, all of which would go towards boosting the apprenticeship budget.

Labour said the Tory leader should be apologising for the economic turmoil caused by former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini budget.

A spokesperson said: “Kemi Badenoch has some brass neck.

“It’s astounding that her latest speech still contains no apology for the Conservatives crashing the economy, which left families saddled with sky-high mortgages and rising prices in the supermarket.”

The party said the Conservatives’ “fantasy” savings had been worked out “on the back of the same fag packet (Reform UK leader) Nigel Farage has been writing on”.

“The Tories are all over the place, it shows they’ve learned nothing and still can’t be trusted with the public finances,” the spokesperson said.

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: “The idea that the public would now trust the Conservative Party with the economy is laughable.

“From almost crashing our economy to leaving public services on their knees, the Conservatives have shown their economics is almost as bad as their spelling.”

During the Tory conference, The Sun reported that chocolate bars were given out with a misspelt slogan that read: “When Labour negotiates, Britian loses.”