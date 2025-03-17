Tory green group rejects Badenoch’s claim that net zero by 2050 is ‘impossible’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Tory environmental group has said Kemi Badenoch has made a mistake in claiming that reaching net zero by 2050 is not possible.

The Conservative Environment Network said it undermines the environmental legacy of recent Tory governments.

The Conservative Party leader is expected to say on Tuesday that her party will “confront the real problems”, starting with energy and net zero, as she launches a “policy renewal” process.

She will say she is not making a “moral judgment” on net zero or debating whether climate change exists, but that the target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 cannot be achieved without a drop in living standards.

Sam Hall, head of the Conservative Environment Network, said: “It is a mistake for Kemi Badenoch to have jumped the gun on her own policy review and decided net zero isn’t possible by 2050.

“This undermines the significant environmental legacy of successive Conservative governments who provided the outline of a credible plan for tackling climate change.

“The important question now is how to build out this plan in a way that supports growth, strengthens security and follows conservative, free market principles.”

He agreed with the Tory leader that Labour’s approach risks undermining net zero with higher prices, but said the target is driven “not by optimism but by scientific reality”.

“Abandon the science and voters will start to doubt the Conservative Party’s seriousness on the clean energy transition, damaging both growth and the fight against climate change.”

On Monday evening, climate change protesters interrupted a speech by Mrs Badenoch at an event to commemorate Margaret Thatcher.

She said she would be launching “the Conservative Party’s biggest policy renewal programme in 50 years” on Tuesday.

“We’re not announcing detailed policies tomorrow, but we know where we need to get to,” she said.

The plan will see shadow cabinet members set priority questions as a move towards formulating new policy.

The party may commission external reports on certain questions.

Mrs Badenoch is expected to say on Tuesday that cutting energy costs and reducing the impact on the environment are “noble aims” but that current policies are “largely failing” to improve nature and “driving up the cost of energy”.

“We’re falling between two stools – too high costs and too little progress,” she will say.

“Net zero by 2050 is impossible. I don’t say that with pleasure. Or because I have some ideological desire to dismantle it – in fact, we must do what we can to improve our natural world.

“I say it because anyone who has done any serious analysis knows it can’t be achieved without a serious drop in our living standards or by bankrupting us.

“And responsible leaders don’t indulge in fictions which are going to make families poorer.”

The Tories are going to “deal with the reality”, she will say.

“We have to do better than this. And that’s why today, as part of our policy renewal, we are going to do something that Labour failed to do when in opposition – and explains why they are floundering so badly now.

“We are going to deal with the reality. Answer the real questions. Confront the real problems. And we start today on energy and net zero.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Kemi Badenoch claims she’s ready to ‘deal with reality’ while remaining in complete denial about the reality of the Tories’ appalling record in government.

“The Tory leader’s position is at odds with her own historic views. In government, she openly championed net zero. It’s clear the Conservatives stand for nothing and have learned absolutely no lessons. They haven’t changed.”

Greenpeace warned that it is “not the time to step back” on climate action.

“Throwing in the towel on our climate goals means giving up on making life better for British people now and in the future. With green industries growing three times faster than the rest of the UK economy, it also means giving up on the economic opportunity of the century,” Greenpeace UK’s head of climate Mel Evans said.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said it is “premature” to give up the goal and that it is “technologically and economically feasible” for the UK to hit net zero emissions.

“Given that we need to reach net zero emissions to stop greenhouse gases increasing and so the ever worsening floods and heatwaves driven by climate change, any sense of giving up on the goal 25 years before the finish line, particularly when the UK has made good progress, seems premature,” Alasdair Johnstone of the ECIU said.

Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: “The Conservative leader saying she wants to do all she can to protect the natural world is entirely meaningless when it comes in the same breath as claiming net zero by 2050 is impossible, without a shred of evidence.”