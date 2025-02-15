Starmer warned to boost defence spending or be consigned to ‘bin of history’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned by a former head of the army that he faces being consigned to the dustbin of history unless the Government significantly hikes defence spending.

Ex-chief of the general staff Lord Dannatt said spending should rise to a 3.5% share of the economy.

The UK currently spends around 2.3% of gross domestic product on defence, a figure the Government wants to increase to 2.5%.

The Government has promised its strategic defence review will set out the “pathway” to reach that 2.5% goal, but Lord Dannatt said the process would be a “failure” unless spending went even higher.

“Unless Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves can find ways of producing more money, well beyond 2.5% towards 3% or 3.5% for starters on our defence budget, then this strategic defence review is going to be hollow, it’s going to be a failure and, frankly, it’ll consign Keir Starmer to the bin of history,” he said.

The UK and its allies are under pressure from Donald Trump’s United States to do more to shoulder the burden of European defence.

Our military is so run down at the present moment, numerically and as far as capability and equipment is concerned, it would potentially be quite embarrassing Lord Dannatt

Lord Dannatt, head of the army from 2006 to 2009, told BBC Radio 4’s Week in Westminster the UK military is “so run down” it could not lead a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

He said around 40,000 UK troops could be needed for such a mission and “we just haven’t got that number available”.

“Our military is so run down at the present moment, numerically and as far as capability and equipment is concerned, it would potentially be quite embarrassing,” he said.

“If we were to deploy 10,000 troops, each rotation for six months, that would effectively tie up 30,000 or 40,000 troops – and we just haven’t got that number available.

“So there are some big issues here that today’s politicians won’t really have considered.”

Former Nato deputy supreme allied commander General Sir Richard Shirreff suggested defence spending would have to rise to Cold War levels of around 4%.

The retired officer told BBC Radio 4’s Today it was a “defining moment” because Europe “cannot trust or rely on the United States” as it had “effectively given up leadership of the free world” due to Mr Trump’s approach to the Ukraine crisis.

Setting out what was required, he said: “We’re talking about moving back to levels of defence spending not seen since the Cold War.”

He said it would require “real sacrifice”, but “unless it’s made we are not going to be able to enjoy peace” because Russia would continue to represent a threat.

He said: “The only way we are going to enjoy peace is through effective deterrence, a Nato band of deterrence from the Baltic to the Black Sea, and that will need to be paid for.”